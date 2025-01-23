Over 20,000 students join GB Nagar admin’s road safety campaign

In line with Uttar Pradesh governments’ vision to promote road safety, Gautam Budh Nagar is observing ‘National Road Safety Month this January with a series of awareness programmes, traffic police said on Thursday. To mark Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary on January 23, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration organised a historic human chain at Expo Car Parking, Knowledge Park. (HT Photo)

To mark Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary on January 23, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration organised a historic human chain at Expo Car Parking, Knowledge Park. The event saw participation of over 20,000 students, teachers, school principals, government officials, transport unions, and NGOs.

Addressing the gathering, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma emphasized the importance of responsible behaviour on the road. “Road safety is not just a rule but a way of life. We must always follow traffic regulations, wear helmets while riding two-wheelers, and ensure seat belts are used in four-wheelers. Every life is precious, and by following traffic rules, we can save countless lives,” he said.

The attendees also took a pledge, committing to avoid speeding and driving under the influence, besides respecting pedestrians, and assisting accident victims.

Verma also stressed the importance of wearing helmets that meet BIS standards and refraining from using mobile phones while driving.

The human chain symbolised unity in promoting safe driving habits, with participants spanning diverse age groups and roles.

Additional programmes were also organized in schools across the district, officials said, creating widespread awareness.

District inspector of schools (DIOS) Dharamveer Singh said, “Through initiatives like the human chain, we aim to instil in students the importance of following traffic rules. Together, we can save lives and make our roads safer.”

Transport department officials encouraged everyone to adopt safe driving habits, such as wearing helmets, using seat belts, and avoiding distractions like mobile phones while driving.

“Being part of the human chain made me realize how simple steps like wearing a helmet or driving within the speed limit can prevent accidents. I will make sure to follow these rules and encourage others to do the same,” said Vaibhav Kumar, a student from Greater Noida.