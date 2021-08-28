Paper mill in G Noida gutted in fire, no casualty

A fire broke out at a paper mill in Greater Noida’s Kasna area early Saturday morning. While goods and valuables kept in the warehouse were damaged, the estimates of which are yet to be ascertained, no one was injured in the incident, said police.

Sudhir Kumar, station house officer (SHO) at Kasna police station, said the fire broke out at the paper mill in Site V industrial area around 2:30am. “The factory deals in manufacturing diary, notepad and other goods made of paper. A security guard dialled 112 and informed about the fire, following which police teams and fire tenders were rushed to the spot in 10 minutes,” said Kumar.

Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire safety officer of Gautam Budh Nagar, said many paper rolls kept on ground compounded the intensity of the fire, which spread swiftly across the factory.

“The goods and valuables kept in the warehouse were all damaged. The tin sheds of the factory too collapsed,” said Singh.

A total of 12 fire tenders were roped in that brought the blaze under control by afternoon. “The fire was controlled in the premise, other factories in the neighbourhood are safe,” said Singh.

The factory owner said around 100 people usually work in the factory, said the SHO. “The workers had finished work by 1:30am. All the workers had left the factory one hour before the incident. The two security guards stationed outside the factory gate escaped safely,” said Kumar.

Police said the cause of the fire and total losses are yet to be ascertained. The factory owner did not file any complaint till the time of the report going to print.