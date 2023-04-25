Noida school sealed: Parents meet DM, submit complaint to police

The parents of students studying at the private school which the Noida authority sealed on Monday, met the district magistrate on Tuesday demanding a solution to the issue. Furthermore, the parents also expressed concerns over their wards’ admissions and the fees that have already been paid.

Parents at sector 58 police station in Noida on Tuesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

On Monday afternoon, the Uttarakhand Public School in Sector 56 was sealed by the authority over alleged non-payment of ₹17 crore in land dues. Following the sealing, parents have been left in lurch regarding their children’s academics.

According to Manoj Kataria, founder of Gautam Budh Nagar Parents Welfare Society (GPWS), the parents had planned to stage a protest at the Noida authority office on Monday but decided against it in view of Section 144 being imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

“Over 200 parents of children studying in the school gathered near Kondli on Noida-Delhi border to decide the further action plan as the protest was called off. We submitted a complaint at the Sector 58 police station against the school management, stating that since the school continued to take admissions and fees for new session from parents, despite several warnings of getting sealed, it amounts to fraud with parents by the school,” said Kataria.

Sushil Prasad, assistant commissioner of police-2, Noida, said that police have received parents’ complaint. “However, an FIR has not been registered yet as the matter is pending inquiry,” he said.

The parents later met Manish Verma, district magistrate in Surajpur, Greater Noida on Tuesday and apprised him of the matter. “The school management has misused the fees paid by the parents and have not paid the dues of the Noida authority. However, by sealing the school, the future of at least 1,500 students has been left uncertain. Parents have paid the fees of the school and do not have enough funds to get their wards admitted to another school. Hence, we have requested the DM to find a solution in the matter,” said Yatendra Kasana, president of All Noida School Parents Association (ANSPA).

The district magistrate assured them of an inquiry. “I am in touch with the officials of Noida authority regarding the matter and prima facie, it appears to be negligence on part of the school management. As per the authority officials, the representatives of the school have not even contacted the authority or the district administration regarding the matter. I have directed the city magistrate to establish contact with the school management and sort out the matter. The district administration will not let students of the school suffer,” said Verma.

An official of Noida authority, said, “Even after several notices, action had to be taken against the school for not depositing the dues. The school management has not yet contacted the authority regarding the matter so far”.

The school principal did not respond to calls and messages despite repeated attempts.

