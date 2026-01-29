Pharma firm gets letter of intent for 10-acre in Sector 28: Yeida

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Wednesday said it has issued a letter of intent (LoI) to Shukra Pharmaceuticals for allotment of 10 acres of land under its Medical Device Park project in Sector 28. The facility will also manufacture radiology and imaging equipments, including CT scanners, MRI systems, PET scanners, X-ray machines and ultrasound devices, said officials. (HT Archive)

The Yeida handed over the letter on Tuesday in the presence of Yeida CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh, additional CEO Shailendra Bhatia and senior representatives of Shukra Pharmaceuticals, including group CEO and global head Dr Minakshi Late, COO Gaurav Shokeen, vice-president Anil Kumar Verma and business unit head Kamini Bharti.

“Shukra Pharmaceuticals plans to set up an advanced manufacturing facility focused on high-end and life-saving medical technologies. A key component will be the production of Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT), considered one of the most advanced treatment options for complex cancer cases,” said Bhatia.

“The company also plans to produce anaesthesia systems and respiratory care solutions for intensive care units and operation theatres,” added Bhatia.

Cardiac implants such as heart valves, stents and left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) will also be manufactured to treat critical heart conditions. The project will further include production of ventilators and oxygen concentrators to strengthen respiratory care infrastructure, added officials.

The facility will also develop soft-tissue surgical robots, orthopaedic robotic systems, dental robotic systems and neuro-spine robotic platforms aimed at improving surgical precision. The company also plans to manufacture in-vitro diagnostic solutions, including point-of-care testing devices and advanced analysers, to enable faster and more accurate diagnosis.

Medical simulators for training doctors, nurses and paramedical staff will also be set up to enhance clinical skills.

The project will involve an investment of ₹587 crore and is expected to generate over 900 direct and around 2,000 indirect jobs across manufacturing, research and development, quality control, regulatory affairs, sales and allied services. Officials said the facility will focus on local hiring, helping reduce import dependence and improve access to affordable, world-class medical devices.