Noida, Noida is a hi-tech city where women work till late at night and 'pink booths' will play an important role in ensuring their safety, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar said here on Tuesday. Pink booths will play important role in ensuring women's safety in Noida: UP DGP

"Women can approach the pink booths without hesitation, register their complaints, and get immediate police assistance," the director general of police said.

The top cop was at the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate headquarters in Sector 118 on Tuesday, where he inaugurated 11 newly-constructed pink booths , 11 police outposts, 26 video-walls and a multi-purpose building.

The DGP said the video walls set up at 26 police stations in collaboration with the Yamaha Motor India Pvt Ltd would help curb crime in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

"This ultramodern system will help the police collect digital evidence, which will make effective prosecution against criminals possible," Kumar said.

"The implementation of the commissionerate system in cities like Lucknow, Noida, Varanasi, Agra, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj and Kanpur has strengthened people's trust in the police force besides controlling crime," he added.

Stating that the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissionerate has played a leading role in bringing about this change, the DGP said, "I would like to congratulate Commissioner Laxmi Singh, who not only provided excellent leadership to Noida Police but also set new standards for women's empowerment."

During his visit, Kumar felicitated Ravi Shankar Nim , Saad Mian Khan , Shakti Mohan Awasthi , and Preeti Yadav , among others, for their commendable work.

Highlighting the achievements of the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police, Commissioner Laxmi Singh said the crime rate in the district has come down in the past eight years.

Gautam Buddha Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Atsushi Nagashima, corporate director of Yamaha Motor India, among others, were present on the occasion.

