Platelet demand rises as dengue tally reaches 462 in Noida

As cases of dengue continue to rise in Gautam Budh Nagar, blood banks in the district have witnessed up to three-fold surge in platelet demand over the past one month.

With nine new dengue cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of such cases in the district reached 462, according to data from the district health department. Of the total cases, 47 are currently under treatment at various hospitals in the district, health officials said.

According to the officials, the blood bank at Child PGI hospital has reported a two-fold increase in demand for platelets. “In the last one month, the demand for platelets has increased to 10-12 units per day from 5-6 units. We are also getting demand for jumbo pack (having two units of blood) of platelets on a daily basis which is used for critical patients,” said Dr Satyam Arora, associate professor (transfusion medicine) at the hospital.

Dr Arora also said that the hospital has been holding in-house and off-site blood donation camps to deal with the rising demand.

Trilok Sharma, founder trustee, Rotary Noida Blood Bank, said that the blood bank is getting a demand for over 20 units of blood per day as against seven units a month ago. “We have been getting over 20 requests everyday for dengue patients asking for platelets, and have to arrange for donors for them from our team of volunteers. Besides, the demand for jumbo pack of platelets has also increased in the last two weeks,” he said.

However, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, which also has blood bank with platelet facility, has not witnessed any sharp increase in platelet demand.

“The hospital does not have critical patients of dengue. The daily consumption of five units of platelets at the hospital is usual and there has been no increase in demand so far,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, director, GIMS.

Of 462 cases, 382 were reported in October alone, showed the data. The first dengue case in the district was reported on September 6, while the district reported first dengue death on October 19.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Sharma, district malaria officer, said that the cases are expected to decline in the next fortnight. “The peak season of dengue transmission is over now and we are expecting the cases to decline in the next 15 days. However, the health department is still on alert. We are carrying out testing in areas where new cases are being reported from and conducting extensive fogging and anti-larvae spraying drives,” he said.

Dr DK Gupta, chairman of Felix Hospital in Sector 137, said that around 3% of dengue patients require platelet transfusion. “Some dengue patients require platelet transfusion as their system is unable to make enough platelets for the body despite proper fluid intake and medication,” said Dr Gupta.

Hospitals prepare burn units ahead of Diwali

A four-bed burn ward has been created at the district hospital ahead of Diwali as a precautionary measure.

“A team of doctors and ambulances have also been put on emergency duties which will be equipped to handle burn cases,” said Dr Sushma Chandra, chief medical superintendent of the district hospital.

At Child PGI hospital too, three teams of doctors from each department have been put on alert to handle any emergency cases. “In anticipation of any kind of emergency related to burn cases and pollution-related breathing issues, all head of departments at the hospital have been tasked to ensure availability of manpower and resources (medicines and surgical consumables),” said Dr BP Singh, senior emergency medical officer at Child PGI.

At Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida, a 10-bed burn unit has been created. “A special burn ward is ready that will have 10 beds. Besides, 30 beds have been kept in reserve for emergency. Also, a fleet of ambulances has been deployed for any emergency,” said Dr Ajit Kumar, director of public relations, Sharda Hospital.