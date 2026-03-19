PM invited to inaugurate Noida airport on March 28, says Yogi Adityanath

GREATER NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Noida International Airport on March 28 as the airport is ready to start the domestic and cargo operations. On Tuesday, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam, convened a meeting of the Airport Emergency Planning Committee (AEPC) and Airport Environment Management Committee (AEMC) to review the airport’s emergency preparedness, structured coordination, and modern infrastructure, said officials. (HT Archive)

“The international airport at Jewar is ready and will be the largest in the country. We have invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate it on March 28. Jewar airport will boost economic growth and generate ₹1 lakh crore in revenue for the state government,” said Yogi in an address delivered during a release of a book “Nav Nirman ke 9 Varsh” in Lucknow.

He said the Jewar located Noida International Airport will be the fifth international airport in Uttar Pradesh. Official, however, said that the Prime Minister’s Office is yet to give confirmation for the March 28 inauguration event.

On the state’s development, the CM said that UP has now transformed into an infrastructure-focused state with the largest railway network in the country.

Yogi said the metro services are operational in seven cities – Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut, and there are 16 airports operational in the state.

District administration reviews preparedness

On Tuesday, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Medha Roopam, convened a meeting of the Airport Emergency Planning Committee (AEPC) and Airport Environment Management Committee (AEMC) to review the airport’s emergency preparedness, structured coordination, and modern infrastructure, said officials.

During the meeting, the DM emphasised on the need for a robust coordination among all partner agencies to ensure timely, effective, and integrated response in any emergency situation.

She directed the concerned departments, including the Fire Department, Health Department, district disaster management authority (DDDMA), Yamuna Development Authority, and airport health organisation (APHO) to strengthen their emergency response systems before the airport begins operations any time soon.

The meeting discussed the regulatory provisions and structural arrangements as per rules, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s guidelines.

The health and medical services were also reviewed, focusing on coordination between local hospitals, ambulance services, and airport health officials to handle mass casualties and potential disasters.

During the meeting, Noida International Airport chief executive officer Christoph Schnellmann also briefed the district magistrate on the Airport Emergency Planning Committee committee’s key points.

Formed under the Union ministry of civil aviation’s Disaster Management Plan-2016 and the provisions of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the committee serves as the apex body responsible for reviewing, updating, and ensuring effective coordination among various agencies regarding the airport’s emergency preparedness.

Reviewing the various mock drills and emergency exercises conducted so far, the DM directed that the district-level officers should also be trained to deal with emergency situations, said officials.

Drones banned in airport’s no-flying zone

During a review of the police department, the DM directed that flying drones will not be allowed in the no-flying zone and the operation of laser lights will be completely prohibited within 18 kilometres of the airport perimeter and strict compliance of this should be ensured so that there is no possibility of any kind of risk related to air safety, said officials.

While reviewing the Yamuna Development Authority, the DM directed that the proposal for the height of buildings as per the prescribed colour code should be approved in its board meeting, and building construction should be ensured only after getting the approval, so that the security and standards of the airport area can be maintained systematically, added officials.

“We have directed the concerned officials of Yamuna Development Authority and Municipal Corporation Jewar in the areas affected by the work of Noida International Airport to ensure proper disposal of garbage as per the prescribed standards in the surrounding areas, so that complete compliance with cleanliness and environmental standards is maintained,” the DM told media.

Shailendra Kumar Bhati additional chief executive officer of Yeida, who is also nodal officer for the airport project, said, “Yeida is taking requisite measures as per the guidelines to make sure the catchment area of Noida airport remains free of any kinds of encroachment and the flight path stays safe as per the rules,” said.