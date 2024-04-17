Police arrest 37-year-old for making, selling illegal firearms in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Police in Greater Noida on Wednesday arrested a 37-year-old man who was booked on charges of the Gangster Act and allegedly involved in making and selling illegal countrymade firearms in Delhi NCR for the last five to six years, said police. The main suspect is a resident of a village in Dadri locality, he allegedly also operated a gang to rob people and used to sell illegal firearms for ₹ 7,000 to 8,000. (HT Photo)

According to police, the main suspect Javed alias Jawar, 37, is a resident of a village in Dadri locality. He also operated a gang to rob people and used to sell illegal firearms for ₹7,000 to 8,000.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“On Wednesday morning, a team of Dadri police traced Jawar in an under-construction building in Datawali village in Dadri following three months of intense search,” said station house officer (SHO) (Dadri) Sujeet Kumar Upadhyay.

On January 1, Jawar and his six accomplices, who used to rob people at gunpoint, were booked on charges of the Gangster Act at Dadri Police Station, said the SHO, adding that he is adept at making illegal firearms.

“Jawar worked to make illegal country-made firearms with raw material. His friend (who has the same original name) Javed worked as a distributor, and sold them in Delhi-NCR and surrounding districts,” the officer said.

“Jawar was arrested when he was busy making illegal firearms while his accomplice Javed was out to sell them. Eleven different types of countrymade illegal firearms and raw material of firearms were recovered from his possession,” added SHO Singh.

Jawar has a history of multiple crime records such as loot, attempt to murder, fraud and Arms Act cases, said the SHO. “Ten cases of robbery, six cases of the Arms Act, three cases of attempt to murder, etc. were registered against him at various police stations in Noida and Greater Noida.”

“A bounty of ₹25,000 was also announced on his head in January. During the interrogation, he revealed that he used to set the price of illegal firearms between ₹7,000 and 8,000, otherwise it depended on the demand. Efforts are underway to nab his accomplice, who is on the run,” the officer added.