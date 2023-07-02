Noida: Man accused in robbery case held after a gunfight

Police arrested a man after a gunfight on Sunday, who was one of the suspects in a case of robbery which took place in Noida’s Sector 76 on Friday, officers aware of the matter said, adding that the suspect sustained a bullet injury on the left leg and below the knee during the gunfight. During the operation, the police recovered the stolen car, a .315 bore country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and one empty cartridge from the possession of the suspects. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to police, a 30-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in Sector 76, Noida on Friday by four suspects and the miscreants fled with his Hyundai Creta car, cash, and forced him to withdraw ₹50,000 from an ATM before dumping him near Sarfabad village.

Jitendra Singh, the station house officer of Sector 113, said that on Sunday morning around 6:30 am, a police team spotted a suspicious car without a registration number while patrolling near Sector 78.

“When cops tried to stop the car, the accused accelerated and moved towards an unconstructed road in Sector 79,” said SHO Singh, adding that in a bid to escape, the car got stuck in an unconstructed road and three suspects started firing at police as they came out of the vehicle.

“In retaliatory fire, one of the accused, who is identified as Naveen, 25, originally from Bareilly, sustained bullet injury on the left leg while two of his accomplices Omendra Bahadur Singh, a resident of Mirzapur and Shivendra Singh, a resident of Rewa District in Madhya Pradesh managed to escape the spot,” said SHO Singh.

During the operation, the police recovered the stolen car, a .315 bore country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and one empty cartridge from the possession of the suspects.

He further added that during interrogation, they revealed that they were coming to scrap the car in Noida and on Friday, they had planned to rob some in the city. As soon as they spotted the software engineer alone, they targeted him and committed the crime.

The SHO said that the three suspects used to work at a private company but for the past few days they have been unemployed and taken a loan from a woman, who was pressuring them to return. Later, the three suspects conspired with the woman, who is yet to be identified, to attempt a robbery. Efforts are underway to nab the accused woman.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police (Noida zone), said that the victim, Anmol Mittal, a software engineer and resident of Amrapali Princely Estate in Sector 76, reported the incident around 11:30 pm.

Mittal informed the police in his complaint that he had gone to the market around 9:45 pm. “He claimed that a woman he had noticed at the shop followed him to his car, and sat in his passenger seat, after which three men entered the car and threatened him with a weapon. They blindfolded him, made him sit in the back-seat, and drove the car,” the DCP said.

According to Mittal’s complainant, the suspects took his gold chain, approximately ₹4,500 in cash, and forced him to withdraw ₹50,000 from an ATM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON