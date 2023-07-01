Noida: Three police personnel suspended by CP over allegations of vandalizing an eatery

After facing allegations of vandalizing a small eatery in the Sector 76 market in Noida, over a delay in service, three police personnel posted under Sector 113 police station were suspended by Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh, police said, adding that incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in the Sector 76 market. (Representative Image)

CP Laxmi Singh, after taking cognizance of the complaint, posted by a user on social media with clips of the vandalised food cart, has ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter, officials aware of the matter said.

An official police statement stated, “A social media post brought to our attention the information regarding the vandalism of an egg shop by the in-charge of a police outpost, a sub-inspector, and a constable. The police commissioner has acknowledged the matter and directed the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for Noida Zone,Harish Chander to suspend outpost in-charge Sorkha sub-inspector Omprakash Singh, sub-inspector Avesh Malik, and constable Manvendra Kumar. Further action will be taken against them following the departmental inquiry.”

Meanwhile, DCP Chander said that the facts of the matter are being ascertained. “After receiving the complaint on social media, police officials approached the complainant and urged him to file a formal complaint against the officers. The eatery owner, Omkar, a resident of Sector 49, has submitted a written complaint against the police officers. As a result of the allegations, the three policemen have been suspended, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ashni Dhaor Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail