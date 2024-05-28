Police yet to find luxury car that killed 64-year-old man in Noida

Despite reviewing footage from more than 300 CCTV cameras, the Noida police have so far been unable to identify the speeding car that killed a 64-year-old man in Noida Sector 53 on Sunday morning, police officers associated with the case said on Monday. The victim had left home for his daily morning walk and to buy milk from a nearby shop and at 6.30am, he was hit from the front by a speeding car at an intersection near Kanchanjunga market. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

On Sunday, Janak Dev Shah, a retired Akashwani employee and a resident of Gijhore in Sector 53, left home for his daily morning walk and to buy milk from a nearby shop. At 6.30am, he was hit from the front by a speeding car at an intersection near Kanchanjunga market. CCTV footage of the incident that was uploaded on social media website X shows the car hitting Shah with such speed that he was flung in the air. While HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, the clip shows the car to be a high-end vehicle.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“We have checked more than 300 CCTV cameras till 4pm on Monday but the car’s registration number is not visible in any of them, including the integrated safety and traffic management system (ISTMS) cameras,” said sub-inspector Ayush Malik, the investigating officer in the case.

“We are trying to prepare the route of the car. After the incident, the car most likely moved towards Delhi via the Maharaja Agrasen Marg, which runs parallel to the elevated road,” said an officer on condition of anonymity, adding that cameras are not properly installed under the elevated road.

After the accident, a passerby called the emergency helpline number 112 and informed the police about the accident, after which a police response vehicle (PRV) rushed to the scene and took Shah to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Based on a complaint from Shah’s son Pradeep Shah, a case was registered against the unidentified vehicle driver under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, said police.

Shah’s family said that he would often go out for morning walks and get milk. “On Sunday morning, he left home saying he would return in a few minutes. Later, we received information from our neighbour that he met with an accident near Kanchanjunga market. When we reached the spot, we learned from locals that the police had taken my father to a nearby hospital. As we reached the hospital, we came to know that he was no more,” said Sandeep Shah, another son of the deceased.