Power consumers in Noida, Ghaziabad to get faster complaint redressal

NOIDA/GHAZIABAD: To ensure quicker resolution of electricity-related complaints and improve transparency in urban power services, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has initiated a series of measures to boost consumer service systems across Noida and Ghaziabad, officials said on Monday. Officials said the initiative focuses on real-time monitoring of consumer grievances and daily review of pending complaints to ensure time-bound disposal. (HT Photos)

Under the new system, eight consumer helpdesks will operate in Noida, each with a dedicated nodal officer and direct mobile contact for consumers. These helpdesks will work in close coordination with field response teams, ensuring prompt attention on complaints related to supply faults, service delays, and other power issues, they added.

“The objective is to make our consumer service system more responsive and accountable. With dedicated nodal officers at each helpdesk and regular monitoring of field teams, we aim to ensure that every complaint is resolved within a fixed timeframe and consumers are kept informed throughout the process”, said chief engineer, Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) Noida zone, Sanjay Kumar Jain.

In Ghaziabad, a similar structure is being replicated to improve response time and accountability.

The emphasis is on creating a transparent and responsive system, where every officer is directly accountable for ensuring quality service delivery to consumers, they added.

Efforts are also on to boost feedback and helpline mechanisms, allowing consumers to track their complaints and receive updates on resolution progress. Regular reviews and inspections of substations and consumer service centres will continue to ensure consistent performance.

UPPCL officials said the move comes as part of a broader push to improve the quality of electricity services in high-demand urban zones, particularly ahead of the upcoming months when consumer load and complaint volumes tend to rise.

On Saturday, during a review by UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel and Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) managing director Ravish Gupta, functioning of helpdesks, substations, and field response teams was assessed to ensure effective implementation of these measures, officials said.

Goel directed officials to maintain daily supervision of helpdesk operations and ensure courteous behaviour and transparency in all consumer interactions. “Every officer must ensure that consumers receive timely and quality service,” he said.

PVVNL MD, Gupta said that dedicated nodal officers are being deployed at each helpdesk to ensure faster redressal and real-time coordination with field teams.

Senior officials including chief engineer (Noida) Sanjay Jain, and chief engineer (Ghaziabad region-1) Pawan Agarwal, along with superintending and executive engineers, were also part of the review process.

The UPPCL has directed all urban divisions under its western region to institutionalise regular feedback and monitoring systems to enhance consumer satisfaction and maintain service quality.

