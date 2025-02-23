Power sector to drive India’s development story: Union Minister at ELECRAMA 2025

GREATER NOIDA: India is well-positioned to be the world’s third-largest economy by 2027 and a developed nation by 2047, “with power sector driving this transformation”, said Union power minister Manohar Lal on Saturday, underlining the Modi’s government’s commitment to energy security, grid modernisation, and sustainability in line with making India a development nation by 2047. Organised by the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA), the five-day ELECRAMA 2025 is in an endeavour to showcase India’s strength in power technologies, strengthening its position as a global leader in energy innovation. (HT Photo)

“The electrical and electronics manufacturing industry will be key in scaling clean energy, advancing grid modernisation, and strengthening transmission networks. With over 200 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity already installed and a target of 500 GW by 2030, India is making rapid progress,” the minister said, inaugurating 16th edition of ELECRAMA, the world’s largest electrical exhibition at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

“Expanding EV infrastructure and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technology will further accelerate the shift towards e-mobility. By 2030, India aims to achieve 800 GW of generation capacity, with 50% from renewables, reinforcing its role as a global clean energy leader,” he added.

Organised by the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA), the five-day ELECRAMA 2025 is in an endeavour to showcase India’s strength in power technologies, strengthening its position as a global leader in energy innovation.

Lasting till February 26, ELECRAMA 2025 will offer a platform for insightful discussions, business collaborations, and technology showcases.

The event will host high-impact B2B meetings, policy dialogues, and technology showcases, fostering global collaboration in the energy sector.

“As we celebrate 10 years of ‘Make in India,’ ELECRAMA 2025 will showcase India’s expanding influence in the global energy landscape. With over 15,000 buyer-seller meetings and USD 20 billion in expected business inquiries, this edition is set to be Bigger, Bolder, and Better,” said Vikram Gandotra, chairman, ELECRAMA 2025, highlighting the global significance of the event.

On the occasion, Oliver Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric, emphasised India’s growing role in the global energy sector, saying: “The rapid expansion of AI, data centres, and industrial growth is driving an unprecedented need for advanced energy solutions. India, with its strong manufacturing base and skilled workforce, is well-positioned to spearhead the next phase of energy transition.”

On Saturday, the event witnessed participation from top industry leaders, including Oliver Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric; Matthias Rebellius, CEO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure; Sunil Singhvi, president, IEEMA; Vikram Gandotra, president (Elect) and chairman, ELECRAMA 2025; and Siddharth Bhutoria, vice president, IEEMA & vice chairman, ELECRAMA 2025.

Matthias Rebellius, CEO of Siemens Smart Infrastructure, highlighted India’s shift towards clean energy, remarking.

“India stands at a crucial inflection point, with digitalisation and clean energy adoption reshaping its power sector. Investments in smart grids, automation, and renewables are accelerating progress, positioning the country as a leader in sustainable electrification,” he said.

ELECRAMA 2025 presents the latest innovations in energy storage, electric mobility, automation, and AI-driven power systems, featuring over 1,100 exhibitors and expecting more than 400,000 business visitors.