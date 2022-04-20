Primary school student peeps out of bus in Ghaziabad, dies after head hits pole
A third standard student at a private school in Modinagar town of Ghaziabad died on Wednesday morning after his head hit a pole when he peeped out of the window of the school bus.
After preliminary investigation, the police said the incident took place when the child was on his way to school today morning. School authorities are being questioned in connection with the incident.
“The child has succumbed to the injuries. Based on the allegations of laxity levelled by his family against the school, we have taken the authorities for questioning,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).
The police added that the child was taken to a private hospital but was declared dead.
The family alleged that the school authorities called them up after the incident and said the child was not feeling well, and he peeped outside the bus to vomit.
“It is not the case. My child was fine when he left for school...the claims of the school are baseless. We demand strict action into the incident,” said Ankur Nehra, child’s father.
The school authorities could not be reached for immediate comments.
