Private home isolation facility, at-home services help Covid patients in Noida

Noida: For 33-year-old Vikram Singh, isolating self after testing positive for Covid-19 in a two-bedroom flat with three other family members was proving to be a tough task. The Sector 62 resident, who works at a private firm located in the same sector, lives with his elderly parents and wife at Nirvana Apartments.

“We started going to the office since January. In the second week of April, a colleague tested positive for coronavirus. Following this, all those who came in his contact were asked to isolate. I also got myself tested. On Sunday, my report came back positive and I also developed a fever. Doctors asked me to isolate myself,” he said.

But Singh was finding it difficult to isolate in his 2BHK flat and decided to go to a private home isolation facility. “I found a private home isolation facility in Sector 58 where a room with an attached washroom, along with lunch and dinner, was available for ₹2,500 per day. Thinking about the safety of my wife and parents, I opted for it and moved there for a week,” he said.

The private home isolation facility has been started in Noida by Your Space, a PG accommodation provider. With PG accommodations rendered empty, the rooms have been converted into a home isolation facility.

“The home isolation facility is for asymptomatic to mild patients of coronavirus. We currently have a facility in Sector 58 which has 90 rooms and another one is coming up in Sector 62. Currently, 25 Covid-19 patients are using the facility in Noida,” said Venayak Gupta, head of growth, Your Space.

Your Space is also running a home isolation facility with 35 rooms at Malviya Nagar in South Delhi, Gupta said.

Meanwhile, at-home services like antibody tests are also gaining popularity among senior citizens in Noida. A private firm, Antara Assisted Care Services, is providing antibody tests and even X-rays at home for seniors in Delhi-NCR. With the recent wave of coronavirus, chest X-rays are done in order to be informed about any changes in lungs that may remain hidden from the patient in case of a false Covid test result.

“The X-ray facility at home is available at a price of ₹2,500. Seniors no longer need to stand in long queues or change clothes before the test which allows for a hassle-free experience along with a minimized risk of infection,” said Vaibhav Poddar, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services.

Antibody tests are also being done at home for the senior citizens. “Antara provides this service to seniors at the comfort of their homes at a cost of ₹625. Antibody tests are a way to identify whether one’s body will be able to fight the virus. This helps seniors plan their future check-ups and medicine intake better. It acts as a warning for taking the necessary next steps,” said Poddar.

Apart from this, the firm also provides pathology and rehabilitation services, and Covid nursing and attendant services for senior citizens.

As Covid-19 cases increase rapidly, Antara officials said that the firms’ call centres are getting 800 queries a day from seniors, as against 100-150 calls a day earlier.

“With the increase in cases, we are also witnessing an increase in demand for products such as oximeters, nebulizers, etc,” a statement from the firm said.