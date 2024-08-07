Protesting sanitation workers’ demands against ESI norms: Noida authority

Over 2,000 sanitation workers in Noida, under the banner of MCD Swachhta Karamchari Union, are staging a protest in Noida’s Sector 6 since Monday demanding better working conditions and benefits under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme. There are over 10,000 contractual sanitation workers deputed under various departments of Noida authority and there are only a handful of regular sanitation workers in the authority. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

To be sure, there are over 10,000 contractual sanitation workers deputed under various departments of Noida authority and there are only a handful of regular sanitation workers in the authority.

Under the Noida Swachhta Karamchari Union, there are around 4,531 sanitation workers.

The strike will hit the efforts of the Noida authority to keep the city clean.

The authority responded to the strike on Tuesday and said the protesters’ demand for benefits under the ESI cannot be fulfilled as their wages are higher than the eligibility threshold set for ESI.

According to Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M, employees getting a monthly salary of less than ₹21,000 are covered under ESI scheme, and there is a proportionate amount that goes to the ESI and provident fund (PF).

“The ESI has come up with a rule that anybody getting a salary above ₹21,000 will not be covered by the Act. The protesting employees have been getting wages above ₹ 21,000 per month at present and thus, they are not eligible for benefits under the ESI,” he said.

“Secondly, they have been demanding that their jobs (which are contractual) be given to their children after their retirement, which is not possible. Such as provision is not there in any of the government departments or authorities, for transferring job to next of kin after retirement and even in case of death,” the CEO said.

The protesting workers have also been demanding direct payment of salaries to eliminate commission deductions by contractors.

They also sought gratuity and PF benefits on par with regular employees.

“We have been delivering our duties for the past 25-30 years under the Noida authority and tirelessly working in maintaining public health and hygiene in the city. We are now seeking recognition and respect for our constant efforts and services through this agitation. We appeal to the authorities to address the issues,” said Sunil Task, city president, Noida Swachhta Karamchari Union.

“The protests will continue until our demands are looked into,” he said.

Officials said they are holding talks with the protesting workers and efforts are underway to convince them to call of the strike.

“We got to know through some channels and unofficially that the ESI is currently rethinking the coverage of employees having a monthly salary above ₹21,000 and, probably, within the two or three months, it will come up with a plan to expand its coverage to include workers drawing a salary of up to ₹30,000 per month,” the CEO informed.