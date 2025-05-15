PVVNL to host 3-day mega camp in Noida for on-the-spot power grievance redressal

Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) will organise a three-day mega camp across Gautam Budh Nagar district from May 15 to 17 in an effort to enhance consumer satisfaction and ensure quick resolution of electricity-related grievances, officials said on Wednesday. Officials said the initiative is part of the discom’s larger mission to improve service delivery at the grassroots level by streamlining grievance redressal and increasing accessibility to departmental support. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The camp aims to offer on-the-spot redressal of various consumer issues, including billing errors, new power connection requests, load enhancements, and other electricity-related complaints, officials said. It is open to all categories of electricity users across the district, they added. To be sure, PVVNL Noida caters to more than 350,000 consumers.

“We are committed to strengthening consumer services and ensuring transparency in electricity-related matters. The mega camp is being organised to provide a platform for quick and effective resolution of issues such as bill corrections, new connections, and load enhancement,” said Sanjay Kumar Jain, chief engineer, PVVNL Noida zone.

He added that senior department officials will be available on-site to directly assist consumers and encouraged all power users in Gautam Budh Nagar to participate.

The first camp will be held on Thursday, May 15, at the 33/11 kV substation, Rajya Abantaran, Dankaur, covering consumers under the Dankaur electricity subdivision. The second camp will take place on May 16 (Friday) at the 33/11 kV substation in Gram Atta Gujran, under the Jewar electricity subdivision. The final camp is scheduled for May 17, again in Rajya Abantaran, Khurja, also serving the Dankaur subdivision.

The camps will be held from 10am to 5pm, officials said.

