Rabies cases on rise in Gautam Budh Nagar, 123,000 anti-rabies doses given this year

NOIDA: In view of the rising cases of rabies, the Gautam Budh Nagar health department has urged residents to seek immediate vaccination after animal bites or scratches, warning that the disease may become fatal once symptoms appear, officials said on Wednesday. According to district data, 118,667 anti-rabies doses were administered in 2023, 145,137 in 2024 and over 123,000 doses so far this year. (HT Archive)

Officials said the district is intensifying awareness campaigns and vaccination drives to achieve the national goal of zero rabies deaths by 2030. According to district data, 118,667 anti-rabies doses were administered in 2023, 145,137 in 2024 and over 123,000 doses so far this year.

Despite steady progress, doctors cautioned that India still accounts for nearly 20,000 rabies deaths annually, most linked to dog bites.

Also Read: Irony strikes: Elderly Barabanki man bitten by stray dogs on World Rabies Day

“Rabies is a serious problem, but it can be prevented through vaccination and awareness. Every bite or scratch should be treated as dangerous, and people must contact doctors immediately,” said the chief medical officer (CMO), Gautam Budh Nagar, Dr Narendra Kumar, adding that vaccines such as anti rabies serum (ARS) and anti rabies vaccine (ARV) are available free of cost at government hospitals.

Health department officials explained that the rabies vaccine creates antibodies that prevent the virus from spreading inside the body which is why timely vaccination is critical after a suspected animal bite.

“If someone is bitten or scratched by an animal, the first step is to wash the wound thoroughly with soap and water and immediately seek medical attention. Awareness at the community level can save lives,” said CMO Kumar.

“Our goal under the National Rabies Control Programme is to bring human rabies deaths down to zero by 2030. This requires collective effort—government, health workers, and citizens all have a role to play,” CMO Kumar said.

Experts also urged high-risk groups such as pet owners, veterinarians, forest workers, and residents of rabies-prone areas to remain vigilant.

On September 28, the district administration rolled out “Rabies Mukt Smart Shehar”, a campaign that combines dog vaccination, stray management, and awareness drives at both city and village levels.

Meanwhile, district health department officials said that World Rabies Day, observed on September 28, was marked in the district with awareness sessions and vaccination camps. Officials emphasised that the momentum must continue year-round to prevent a disease that is both deadly and entirely avoidable.