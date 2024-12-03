Menu Explore
Recruitment agency operator held for illegal overseas hiring

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Dec 03, 2024 06:36 AM IST

During questioning, Sureka purportedly admitted to operating without authorisation and misleading clients by advertising job opportunities under the guise of being a registered agency

The Noida police have arrested the operator of an unregistered recruitment agency for allegedly engaging in illegal overseas recruitment activities, officials said on Monday.

The company operating in Sector 62, Noida, was conducting international manpower recruitment without the required licences under the Emigration Act, 1983. (Representational image)
The company operating in Sector 62, Noida, was conducting international manpower recruitment without the required licences under the Emigration Act, 1983. (Representational image)

The suspect, Vishal Sureka, (28) a resident of Chhitauni Bazaar, Kushinagar district, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Sector 58 police following a complaint filed on November 30.

The complaint alleged that the company operating in Sector 62, Noida, was conducting international manpower recruitment without the required licences under the Emigration Act, 1983, said Amit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 58 police station.

Upon investigation, police confirmed that the agency was facilitating overseas recruitment illegally and violating emigration regulations.

During questioning, Sureka admitted to operating without authorisation and misleading clients by advertising job opportunities under the guise of being a registered agency. He reportedly leveraged the reputation of a legitimate firm to promote his firm, MedMatch Finders, to gain public trust, police said.

A case has been registered under section 318(4) of The Emigration Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Section 316 (cheating).

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
