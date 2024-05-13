 Residents oppose liquor shop near Noida school, inquiry ordered - Hindustan Times
Residents oppose liquor shop near Noida school, inquiry ordered

ByAshni Dhaor, Noida
May 13, 2024 06:14 AM IST

The shop had a liquor license for its previous premises, the new one is located next to the old shop in the same complex and this much change in the location is allowed, an official said

The Noida district excise officer on Sunday took cognizance of videos made by Sector 122 residents about a liquor shop that has opened opposite a private school and ordered an inquiry, officials aware of the matter said.

The liquor shop has opened across the road from Delhi Public School in Sector 122, Noida, prompting various residents’ objection. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
The liquor shop has opened across the road from Delhi Public School in Sector 122, Noida, prompting various residents’ objection. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The liquor shop has opened across the road from Delhi Public School in Sector 122, Noida,” said Iti Jain, a Sector 122 resident whose children go to the same school.

Rashmi Pandey, president of an active citizens’ group called Gautam Budh Nagar Vikas Samiti, which also raised the matter on social media, said that as per rules, tobacco and liquor shops cannot be allowed near educational institutions.

Subodh Kumar, district excise officer of Noida, said, “According to our preliminary inquiry, this liquor shop was previously located elsewhere and has just shifted to its new premises. It had a liquor licence for its previous premises and it has been renewed. The concerned excise inspector has been directed to inspect.”The official added that the new shop is located next to the old shop in the same complex and this much change in the location is allowed as per excise rules.

