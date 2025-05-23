Residents’ protest forces action on electricity woes in Greater Noida

After weeks of enduring sweltering heat without electricity, residents of Kulesara, Lakhanawali, and Sutyana in Greater Noida’s Hindon river belt scored a partial but significant victory on Thursday when the district administration agreed to four of their demands. Neighbourhoods such as Shyam Vihar Colony (100 kV/A), Jai Hanuman Colony (50 kV/A), and Parshuram Vihar Colony (25 kV/A) are underserved and residents of these areas have demanded installation of new transformers. (HT Photos)

The administration has agreed to the immediate repair of all damaged transformers in Kulesara and Sutiyana, upgradation of transformer load wherever necessary, installation of new transformers in underserved areas, and formation of a dedicated committee to address electricity issues until they are fully resolved. However, they did not agree to the demand of providing legal electricity connections to all households in these areas.

“No legal electricity connections will be granted in areas designated as floodplains, as there are strict instructions from the Uttar Pradesh government against providing connections to any households or establishments developed in these restricted zones,” said Manoj Jha, spokesperson of Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL).

The station house officer of Surajpur police refused to comment on protesters’ allegations that police tried to suppress the protest through preventive detentions.

“This is not just a win for Kulesara, Sutyana, and Lakhanawali, this is a message to every neglected colony that collective struggle can compel the system to listen. For years, our people have suffered in silence but today, we managed to successfully make our voices heard. Our fight will continue until every home has a legal electricity connection and functioning meters”, said Rupesh Rai, coordinator of the Ekta Sangharsh Samiti which led a mass protest against the administration on Thursday, after which the administration agreed to four of their demands.

“Around 500 locals participated in the protest today,” he added.

Neighbourhoods along the Hindon in Gautam Budh Nagar have faced severe electricity issues for years, but the crisis worsened drastically in recent weeks, locals alleged. “In several areas, transformers are either damaged or completely missing. With no electricity during peak summer, daily life for residents, especially children, the elderly, and women, has become unbearable”, said Durga Devi, a resident of Pawan Enclave, Sutiyana.

Manorma Devi, of Ram Vihar colony, Lakhanawali alleged, “Despite repeated appeals to the administration, no substantial action was taken until now. We now hope that efforts will be taken to address the situation here.”

The Samiti had announced a peaceful demonstration at the district magistrate’s office in Surajpur, Greater Noida, on Wednesday, mobilising thousands of residents, including women and children, from the affected colonies. Anticipating the protest, local police allegedly attempted to detain key leaders, and suppress the gathering. However, people turned out in large numbers, successfully resisting the crackdown and freeing detained protesters from police vehicles.

Protesting locals and Samiti members alleged that attempts were made to arrest Samiti leaders, but the gathered public managed to intervene and rescue them from police vehicles. Even local intermediaries who tried to negotiate a midway compromise were firmly rejected by the residents, who remained determined to see their demands met in full.

“Despite attempts by the police to stop us, we stood our ground and reached the DM office in full strength and submitted our memorandum with five clear demands,” added Rai.