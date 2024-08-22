Residents troubled by insects, snakes as weeds, shrubs take over Noida’s sectors 122, 70

Residents of Noida’s Sector 122 and Sector 70 are troubled by the overgrown shrubs and weeds in numerous plots in the area, with many of them complaining about insect infestations leading to insect bites and stings. Residents demanded that action be taken against the owners for not maintaining empty plots, leaving them to be overgrown. (HT Photo)

Despite repeated requests to the authority, no action has been taken to address the issue, said residents.

The residents welfare association (RWA) of Sector 122 cleaned up the plots a year ago, spending around ₹ 70,000, but the problem has returned, they said.

The RWA said Sector 121 has 1,300 plots in all and over 2,000 families reside there. Around 70 plots are owned by investors, who are not members of the RWA and do not provide maintenance or share their contact information, they claimed.

“Around 70 plots in the sector have been taken over by undergrowth and shrubs and, last year, we spent around ₹70,000 to get these plots cleaned even though we have limited resources. We have tried to reach out to the authorities, but no one is willing to take responsibility.” said Umesh Sharma, president, Sector 122 RWA.

Residents demanded that action be taken against the owners for not maintaining these plots. “The overgrown shrubs have become an eyesore. We demand that the authority takes charge of cleaning the plots and impose a penalty on the negligent owners,” said Devendra Kumar, a resident.

Another resident BK Sood said, “We are fed up with the lack of action and are seeking a permanent solution to the problem. We urge the authority to take responsibility and ensure that the area is well maintained. The neglect of these plots is not only aesthetically displeasing but also poses a risk to public health.”

A similar situation prevails in Sector 70 where residents where weeds and shrubs are growing unchecked. The neglected plots have become a breeding ground for snakes and other wild animals, which are frequently entering homes, posing a threat to their safety, said residents.

RWA sector 70 said the authority was playing a blame game with the civil department and the horticulture department unsure of who is responsible for cleaning up the plots.

“When we try to connect with the officials of horticulture, we are told that civil department is responsible for taking up this work; the civil department points to the horticulture wing,” said Amit Chauhan, president, Sector 70 RWA.

“In recent weeks, there were several snake sightings in our area. The thick vegetation provides them a perfect habitat,” he said.

Sector 70 has total 485 plots of which, 380 are occupied and over 70 plots are vacant. The sector has a population of around 2,500, according to the RWA.

Deputy director, horticulture department, Anand Mohan said, “Sector 70 is the responsibility of the civil department and pruning exercise will be taken up that wing. To avoid any further confusion, communication will be initiated with the department concerned to ensure timely completion of the work. Concerns in Sector 122 will also be addressed and necessary actions will be taken.”