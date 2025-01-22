Retired govt officials take up key posts in GDA to end manpower shortage

After remaining hamstrung by staff shortage for a long time, Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA)’s decision to enlist retired government officials seems to have paid off as several such officials have joined the authority recently. More hands are needed as the Ghaziabad development authority has plans for housing expansion and there is also a need to tackle illegal construction in different zones, a former GDA board official said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The authority’s senior officials said they are expecting more officials to join soon.

“Two retired additional district magistrates have joined in as joint secretaries while three executive engineers, two junior engineers and two assistant engineers have also joined so far. We are looking to hire more retired officials, especially those who are physically fit, motivated and have knowledge about the work of the authority,” said Atul Vats, vice-chairperson, GDA.

The officials said the authority at present has vacant posts of full-time chief engineer and chief architect and town planner. Their work is currently being taken up by other officials.

In August 2024, the authority had 180 sanctioned posts, including those of joint secretary, executive engineers, town planner, junior engineers, and assistant engineers, among others. Back then, GDA had just 68 officials, and voiced an immediate requirement of 42 more in different departments. The proposal offered a monthly remuneration ranging from ₹19000-70000 per month, according to the post and designation.

“The state government should expedite filling up key posts like that of chief architect and town planner and chief engineer with in-service officials. More hands are needed as the authority has plans for housing expansion and there is also a need to tackle illegal construction in different zones. Accountability and quality of work cannot be compromised,” said Himanshu Mittal, a former GDA board member.

The GDA has announced its ambitious Harnandipuram housing scheme which is proposed over an area of about 521 hectares near the Delhi-Meerut Road, while other different expansions have also been proposed as part of draft Master Plan 2031 which is pending final approval.