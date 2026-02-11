Revamp of 4.5 km stretch on Dadri Road begins: Noida authority

NOIDA: The Noida authority has started re-constructing a 4.5-km-long Dadri road stretch under the Bhangel Elevated Corridor to offer smooth flow of traffic to the thousands of commuters, officials said on Tuesday. The stretch was damaged during construction of the Bhangel elevated road by the UPSBCL that has now completed and opened for public use, said officials. (HT Photo)

“The Noida authority will spend ₹35 crore on the project, which is being executed by UP State Bridge Corporation Limited (UPSBCL). It is scheduled for completion by June-end,” said Vijay Rawal, deputy general manager of Noida authority, in a statement.

This stretch was damaged during construction of the Bhangel elevated road by the UPSBCL that has now completed and opened for public use, said officials.

The road under the elevated corridor is expected to provide major relief to the long-neglected Bhangel and Salarpur markets, located on both sides of the Dadri road stretch.

“The commercial activity in these areas had been severely affected for nearly four years due to broken roads and prolonged construction of the elevated corridor, forcing several traders to shift their businesses elsewhere,” said Sunil Kumar, a trader in Bhangel.

The agreement for construction of the Bhangel Elevated Corridor stated that the road beneath the structure was also to be built by the UPSBCL, said officials.

At one stage, the Noida authority considered taking up the work. However, after a recent meeting between authority officials and representatives of the bridge corporation, the terms of the original agreement were reviewed and the corporation decided to execute the construction, said officials.

UPSBCL declined HT’s request for a comment on the issue.

With the road taking shape, traders are hopeful that Bhangel and Salarpur—among Noida’s prominent local markets—will regain footfall and business activity. Improved connectivity and smoother traffic movement under the elevated corridor are expected to help revive the area’s commercial character, said officials.

“To improve access to the elevated road, plans are in place to construct entry and exit loops at the Sector 49–107 junction. Two loops on each side have been proposed. Vehicles coming from Sector 37 towards the 7X sectors will descend via a loop near the Hanuman statue, while traffic moving from the 7X sectors towards Phase-2 and Surajpur will use an upward loop,” said Noida authority officer requesting anonymity.

Additional loops are also proposed for traffic moving towards and from Sector 107.

Separate tenders will be issued for the construction of these loops, with an estimated cost of around ₹45 crore, said officials.

The completion of the loops would significantly enhance the viability and effectiveness of the Bhangel Elevated Corridor by easing traffic flow and reducing congestion, they added.