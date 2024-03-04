RRTS: PM likely to virtually open 17km stretch to Modinagar on March 6

A 17km stretch of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project in Ghaziabad is likely to be inaugurated virtually on Wednesday (March 6) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources in the National Capital region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the project, said on Monday. The officials said the fare for the 34km section that is operational will be rolled out soon. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The 82km project, aimed to link the three cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, is being executed by NCRTC at an estimated cost of ₹30,274 crore.

Modi on October 20, 2023, flagged off the first 17km priority section, from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, in Ghaziabad. The NCRTC is presently working at fast pace on the 17km section from Duhai to Modinagar (north) and this section is likely to be opened on March 6, sources in the NCRTC said.

“The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety has started the final inspection of the 17km stretch from Duhai to Modinagar (north) and it is likely that the safety clearance/approval may come the latest by end of Monday or Tuesday, ahead of the likely inauguration on Wednesday. PM Modi is likely to inaugurate the stretch virtually during his visit to West Bengal from where he will inaugurate several other metro projects as well,” said an official familiar with the development, asking not to be named.

The section slotted for inauguration initially spanned 25km with stations at Muradnagar, Modinagar (south), Modinagar (north) and one station of Meerut (south). However, officials said the stretch was reduced to 17km after excluding Meerut (south) because some work on the entry/exit of the station still remains pending.

“The safety inspections are in final stages and will be complete soon. Once the section is declared open, passenger operations are likely to start in the next day or two,” said a spokesperson from NCRTC.

The officials said vehicles coming to drop or pick passengers will be able to park for free for the first 10 minutes, similar to the facility being offered at the already operational RRTS stations of the 17km priority section.

Likewise, cars/SUVs will be charged ₹25 for parking of the first six hours and ₹50 beyond six hours and up to 12 hours.

Officials said the charges will be ₹100 if a vehicle is parked beyond 12 hours and up to RRTS train operational timings of 11pm. The car owners can also avail of parking beyond the operational hours, up to 6am the next day, at a charge of ₹200 per night, said officials.

Likewise, the rates for parking two-wheelers range from ₹10 to ₹30 based on the parking hours. The night parking charges for two-wheelers is ₹60.

The rates for parking bicycles range from ₹5 to ₹10, depending on the number of hours it is left parked, while the night parking charge for bicycles is ₹20.

Once the Duhai to Modinagar (north) section is opened, commuters will be able to travel on the RRTS from Sahibabad to Modinigar (north), a distance of 34km comprising eight stations in Ghaziabad district.

The officials said that the fare will also be rolled out soon for the entire 34km section.

The entire 82km RRTS project has 25 stations with four in Delhi, eight in Ghaziabad district and 13 in Meerut district, including a local metro module.