RRTS project: 18km viaduct section completes in Meerut

Ghaziabad: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the agency executing the 82km long Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, completed the 18km viaduct between Shatabdi Nagar and Bhrampuri on Friday, said officials. According to the NCRTC officials, they are in the process of linking the 34km Ghaziabad RRTS corridor to Meerut's first station at Meerut (south) in the coming time.

The RRTS project aims to link Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut using high-speed trains. Currently, a 34km section is operational in Ghaziabad district.

“The viaduct between Shatabdi Nagar and Bhrampuri is complete. With this, we have completed a total of 12km of elevated viaduct, and the entire six kilometres of underground section in Meerut. Track laying works and construction of stations are going on at a rapid pace,” said a spokesperson from NCRTC on Friday.

Meerut has a 23km RRTS corridor that includes infrastructure for operation of local metro module. Of the 13 stations in the district, four will be RRTS stations -- Meerut (south), Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram -- while the remaining nine will be local Metro stations at Partapur, Rithani, Brahmpuri, Meerut (central), Bhaisali, MES Colony, Daurli and Meerut (north) and Modipuram (depot).

The work for construction of three underground stations at Meerut (central), Bhaisali and Begumpul are progressing fast, they added.

The RRTS trains have six coaches with an operational speed of 160km/hour while the local metro trains have three coaches, having an operational speed of 120km/hour. For easy identification, the coaches of metro trains sport mustard-coloured stripes.

“The work is in the final stages for Meerut (south) station, and, as soon as we receive the CMRS certification, the section may become operational for passengers,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC