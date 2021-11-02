RRTS project: Ghaziabad station to act as major interchange hub

The future routes of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) to Khurja and Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh will branch out from the main Ghaziabad station, which is being constructed as part of the 82-km-long Delhi-Meerut RRTS project, officials said on Monday.

The officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), implementing agency of the RRTS project, said on Monday that eight routes were proposed, with three being prioritised, when the RRTS project -- which will have high-speed trains on dedicated tracks -- was conceptualised in 2006.

“The design of the Ghaziabad RRTS station has been done in such a manner that it will pave the way for two future routes to Khurja and Hapur. Sufficient infrastructure is being constructed, including the loop lines at the Ghaziabad station, which will help us branch out more routes in the future as well,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer (PRO) of NCRTC.

The eight initially proposed corridors include Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Alwar, Delhi-Panipat, Delhi-Palwal, Delhi-Khurja, Delhi-Rohtak, Delhi-Hapur and Delhi-Baraut, officials said, adding that the prioritised three corridors were slotted under Phase 1 of the RRTS project and the five other routes were identified under the Functional Plan on Transport for National Capital Region-2032.

“The Ghaziabad RRTS station is being designed to act as a major interchange hub, and it will also have interchangeable facilities with the Metro. Besides, it will also act as an interchange station for other future routes,” Vats added.

According to an estimation, the distance between Ghaziabad and Khurja is nearly 77 kilometres, and 34 kilometres between Ghaziabad and Hapur.

Officials familiar with the development said that the Ghaziabad station -- which is nearly 27 metres in height and among the three prioritised corridors -- is the tallest among all the RRTS stations, will also have interchangeable facilities with the Metro. It is part of the 82km Delhi-Meerut corridor and the 17km priority section of Sahibabad to Duhai, which is being developed in Ghaziabad. The RRTS stations are being developed at Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Muradnagar, Modinagar (South) and Modinagar (North).

The priority section is likely to become operational in March 2023, and the entire 82km corridor is expected to be commissioned at a cost of ₹30,274 crore in March 2025, said the officials.