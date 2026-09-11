Jaishankar flags global uncertainty at BRICS forum: 'Political and economic order under churn'
Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum, Jaishankar said geopolitical conflicts, pandemics and climate-related disruptions were having economic consequences.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday flagged growing uncertainty in the global political and economic order, saying volatility and complexity had become defining features of the world.
Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum, Jaishankar said geopolitical conflicts, pandemics and climate-related disruptions were having economic consequences, while rapid digitisation and technological advances were creating new opportunities for growth, productivity and development.
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"We meet at a time when global political and economic order is under churn. Volatility, uncertainty, and complexity have become defining features of the world around us. We are witnessing the economic consequences of geopolitical conflicts, of pandemics, and of climate-related disruptions," he said.
He also said rapid digitisation and technological advances are opening up new possibilities for growth, productivity and development. “The result is an economic landscape where both risks and opportunities are becoming more widely distributed and where the ability to anticipate, adapt and respond is acquiring greater importance,” he added.
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