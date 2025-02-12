RRTS trains, local Metro in Meerut to start operations on 6km stretch by April end

The 6km section of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) as well as the local Metro module in Meerut are likely to start passenger operations by the end of April, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials in the know of the matter said on Tuesday. Once operational, the 6km stretch in Meerut will see both six-coach RRTS trains and three-coach Metro trains running on the same rail infrastructure, said NCRTC officials. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The under-construction RRTS network spans 82km and aims to connect the cities of Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut using high-speed six coach trains.The project is being built at a cost of ₹30,274 crore and is scheduled to be completed by June 2025, said NCRTC.

Presently, 11 RRTS stations are operational -- two in Delhi, eight in Ghaziabad and one in Meerut (south) -- and they cover a distance of 55km. The local Metro module from Meerut (south) to Shatabdi Nagar, which will also operate on the same RRTS infrastructure, is currently undergoing extensive trials, an NCRTC official said, adding that trials of RRTS trains on the 6km stretch has also started on February 9.

NCRTC said RRTS trains will stop at four stations -- Meerut (south), Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram, while the local metro will operate six coach trains between Meerut (south) and Shatabdi Nagar.

“Since the local metro is being tested for the first time as part of the RRTS project and so those trials will take some time to get completed. Simultaneously, the trials of RRTS trains are also underway on the same 6km stretch in Meerut. We expect passenger operations to start on the 6km section from Meerut (south) to Shatabdi Nagar by the end of April,” said an NCRTC official, asking not to be named.

“The viaduct and the underground section of the entire 23km stretch in Meerut is complete, and track laying will be over in another fortnight. After that, signalling, installation of overhead equipment and finishing works on stations will follow,” the official quoted above said.

“The work is being expedited to meet the set timelines. Trial runs of RRTS and the local Metro are already underway on the 6km section in Meerut. The work on the remaining stretch is being expedited,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

The remaining nine stations in Meerut are Partapur, Rithani, Bhrampuri, Meerut (central), Bhaisali, MES Colony, Daurli and Meerut (north) and Modipuram (depot).