RWAs discuss concerns about stray dogs with municipal officials

The members of the residents’ bodies of high-rises in Raj Nagar Extension on Saturday held a discussion with corporation officials about the stray dog attacks and also voiced concerns about their rising population in the city.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of a recent incident at River Heights housing society, where a group of residents and animal activists clashed over the issue of relocation of stray dogs.

The residents’ bodies voiced concerns about the rising population of stray dogs and also the slow-paced sterilisation drive taken up by the Ghaziabad municipal corporation.

The corporation at present has only one animal birth control (ABC) centre, which has a capacity to sterilise about 15-20 stray dogs per day.

A bigger sterilisation centre is in the pipeline and a project report has been sent to the state officials. The proposed centre near Siddharth Vihar is expected to sterilise about 100 stray dogs on a daily basis.

“The population of stray dogs is growing while the sterilisation process is slow paced. The residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) raised concerns about stray dog attacks at high-rises and also demanded that the corporation should earmark spaces outside the high-rises for feeding strays,” said colonel TP Tyagi, president of Raj Nagar Extension flat owners’ federation.

“The corporation has many community centres that are dysfunctional. So, the residents demand that more ABC centres be opened for sterilisation of stray dogs. A handful of ABC centres would not suffice,” Tyagi said.

According to corporation officials, Ghaziabad city had an estimated population of about 48,000 stray dogs as of 2020, and about 18,000 have been sterilised till date.

“Residents from about a dozen high-rises discussed the issue of stray dogs with corporation officials. We want feeding spots for stray dogs to be located outside the societies and not within. Further, the corporation should expedite vaccination and sterilisation of stray dogs. Their population is growing every year and it is posing problems for residents, especially children and senior citizens,” said Subodh Tyagi, president of River Heights RWA.

Officials of the corporation said the project report for the proposed ABC centre near Siddharth Vihar has been sent to state government officials for the sanction of funds.

“We will look into the possibilities of opening more ABC centres in other zones but this will require funds and proper infrastructure. It will also require the approval of the Animal Welfare Board. We will discuss about the matter in the upcoming board meeting. We have already sought public objections on our dog policy. Once objections are disposed of, the policy will be notified,” said Nitin Gaur, Ghaziabad municipal commissioner.