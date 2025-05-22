SC reviews Noida, DJB pleas over NGT fine for sewage discharge

NOIDA: The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard appeals filed by the Noida authority and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) challenging the environmental compensation imposed on them by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about the discharge of untreated sewage into the Kondli drain and subsequently into the Yamuna river. In its 2022 rulings, the NGT had imposed interim environmental compensation of ₹ 100 crore on Noida authority and ₹ 50 crore on DJB for their alleged failure to prevent untreated sewage from entering the Kondli and Shahdara drains, which eventually pollute the Yamuna and Ganga rivers. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

A bench directed the authorities to submit additional affidavits, placing on record, a July 2024 NGT order which had observed that all phases of the Kondli sewage treatment plant (STP) were complying with the prescribed effluent discharge standards. It also asked them to submit up-to-date compliance status reports regarding sewage treatment and discharge.

The apex court is current hearing civil appeals filed by Noida and DJB against two separate orders of the NGT dated February 10 and February 21, 2022.

In its 2022 rulings, the NGT had imposed interim environmental compensation of ₹100 crore on Noida authority and ₹50 crore on DJB for their alleged failure to prevent untreated sewage from entering the Kondli and Shahdara drains, which eventually pollute the Yamuna and Ganga rivers.

The NGT had passed the directions in a case originally filed in 2018 by a Noida resident, Abhisht Kusum Gupta, who flagged the environmental and public health risks arising from untreated waste water entering the river system.

“It’s not just about legal compliance anymore. Untreated sewage in our drains directly affects the health and dignity of residents,” said Abhisht Kusum Gupta, the petitioner who first approached the NGT in 2018. “I hope the Supreme Court ensures that ground-level improvements match the paperwork, because for too long, the departments concerning have escaped accountability behind progress reports”, he said.

The case has been listed for further proceedings on August 13.