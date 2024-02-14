School teacher shot in the ear by two unidentified minors in Greater Noida

A 26-year-old private school teacher sustained a gunshot wound to ear after two unidentified minors opened fire at him on confirming his identity in Greater Noida’s Surajpur locality on Wednesday morning in full public view, said police. Police said they are looking at a personal enmity angle and are ascertaining whether the teacher had any trouble with any of his students. (AFP/representational image)

Pushparaj,station house officer, Surajpur, identified the injured teacher as Rakib Hussain alias Rihan, 26, a resident of Surajpur in Greater Noida, who works at a private school in the locality.

“On Wednesday around 9am, he was going to school on his motorcycle when two unidentified juveniles, aged between 16 and 17 years, approached him and stopped his bike,” said Pushparaj.

They went on to confirm his name and his occupation before open fire at him, said the SHO.

He said, “Once Hussain confirmed his identity, one of the minors pulled out a gun from his pocket and shot Hussain from point blank.”

“But the bullet, luckily, pierced only Hussain’s right ear and the suspects fled the spot immediately, threatening him with dire consequences. Subsequently, on getting information, his family members reached the spot and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was undergoing treatment and is informed to be out of danger, said police.

Police said efforts are underway to identify the minors, adding that they are looking at a personal enmity angle and are ascertaining whether he had any trouble with some of his students.

“Hussain has refused to identify the minors who shot him and prima facie it is suspected that someone asked the two boys to shoot the teacher. On a complaint given by the victim’s brother, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and further investigations are underway,” said Pushpraj.