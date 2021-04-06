Seven robbers, snatchers nabbed in Noida

Noida: Four men of an interstate gang involved in robbing people by impersonating police officials were arrested on Tuesday. Besides, police also nabbed three snatchers on Tuesday.

According to police, the gang was nabbed from near Sector 37. The four suspects were identified as Rahul, Ramesh, Praveen and Ashok, all residents of Delhi.

“They would impersonate as crime branch officials and lure passengers in their vehicle on pretext of lift. They would then take all valuables from them and then drop them off. The suspects would also take PIN of ATM cards taken from the victims and then withdraw money from the nearest ATM kiosk,” said Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer, Sector 39 police station.

Police recovered ₹25,300 cash from the suspects that was taken from a victim in a Noida area under the Sector 39 police jurisdiction. Police also recovered gold bangles, a chain, and some rings that were taken from a woman in Kanpur on February 7. A Honda city car was also seized which was used to lure passengers on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway, police said.

Police said that the gang had been active in several states for many years and a search is on for its other members.

Meanwhile, the Sector 20 police nabbed three snatchers active in Delhi-NCR.

“They were nabbed from near a paper mill. They are all residents of Delhi who roam around and snatch valuables from passersby,” said Munish Chauhan, SHO, Sector 20 police station.

Police recovered nine mobile phones, two of which have been traced to Noida, a stolen motorcycle and weapons from the suspects. They have an extensive criminal background, said police.

All the suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail, police said.