Seven-year-old’s rape, murder: Ghaziabad police file charge sheet

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police have filed a 200-page chargesheet against two men who allegedly gang-raped and murdered a seven-year-old girl at an under-construction mall in Raj Nagar Extension on July 10 night, police officials said on Monday. The chargesheet has been filed against the two suspects who are in judicial custody. (Representational image)

Officials said the two suspects, aged 22 and 18, have been charged under various the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections - 70(2) (gang rape), 65(2) (rape of a woman under 12 years of age), 66 (for causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim), 140(1) (kidnapping or abduction), 103(1) (murder), and 3(5) (criminal acts done by several persons)—and also under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“The chargesheet has been filed against the two suspects who are in judicial custody. The chargesheet consists of statements of eyewitnesses who saw the two taking the girl away before the incident, CCTV footage confirming the statements, and vital evidence collected from the scene of the crime,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Nandgram) Ziauddin Ahmed told HT on Monday.

According to the police investigation, the suspects lured the girl to an under-construction mall on the pretext of buying her a cold drink and a samosa.

Later, they allegedly took the girl to the mall and gang-raped her on the third floor. When the girl cried for help, the suspects hit her head with an iron rod and threw her from the third floor to the under-construction basement, eventually causing her death, said officials.

The girl’s autopsy later confirmed rape, and death caused by excessive bleeding as she had gone into a state of coma, police said. Officials said the suspects killed her to evade being identified.

“The forensic analysis reports are awaited and will be filed as a supplementary chargesheet in due course. The police sped up the preparation and chargesheet filing process in 15 days. The case will be fast-tracked,” the ACP added.

On July 11, the father of the girl filed a first information report at the Nandgram police station.

“My daughter was found in the basement near the staircase around 12.30am (July 10), and the two suspects raped her and threw her from the third floor to the basement in order to murder her. Then, these two men fled the spot,” state the FIR, a copy of which accessed by HT.

Officials said that after the missing girl’s body was found, locals reached the house of the two suspects and nabbed them, before handing them over to the police.

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