Sex on train: FIR filed against couple, operator of Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat train booked

Ghaziabad: Nearly a month after a young couple engaged in sexual intercourse and other sexual acts in the premium coach of a running Namo Bharat train between Ghaziabad and Meerut, the agency concerned gave a police complaint, and the Ghaziabad police registered an FIR on late Monday night. At least four different videos of the incident inside the train went viral on social media last week, prompting the agencies to act and file a police complaint. (HT Archive)

The police officials said that the FIR was registered against the unidentified couple and also train operator Rishabh (single name), who was dismissed from service on December 3.

The FIR was registered under BNS sections 296 (for performing obscene acts), 77 (voyeurism) and also under the provisions of the Information Technology Act.

According to the FIR, upon complaint by Dushyant Kumar, the security head of DB-RRTS, agency taking up operations and maintenance of Namo Bharat trains on the Delhi-Meerut section, the incident of the sexual acts happened around 4pm on November 24 in the premium coach of the Namo Bharat train headed from Duhai to Muradnagar.

“Our client, NCR Transport Corporation (NCRTC) on December 2 asked us to inquire into the usage of the phone by the train operator in the operator cab on November 24. During inquiry, it was found that the train operator, Rishabh (single name), used the mobile phone on his own without any information or permission. This is in complete violation of rules and permanent directions of the company,” stated the FIR lodged at Muradnagar police station.

Therefore, the train operator was dismissed from services by the company on December 3 because he made the video viral, the FIR added further.

The police said that the train operator allegedly captured the feed from inside the train on his mobile, and the train running parameters appearing in the videos suggest so.

“We have registered an FIR after the officials of the concerned agency arrived at Muradnagar and filed a police complaint. The police will now trace the couple and will also get in touch with the train operator as part of the investigation. The videos that went viral will also be a part of the case investigation,” said Surendra Nath Tiwary, DCP of the rural zone.

The police officials said that they suspect that the couple could be from colleges located near the alignment of the Namo Bharat route.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

A query was raised to the corporate communication department of the NCRTC on December 20 for a detailed response about the videos and the incident. But a response from NCRTC remained awaited.

The query sought a response about the delay in reporting the matter to the police, how the feed from inside the train was captured, and what improvement measures were taken up.