Work begins on ‘Greater Ghaziabad’ plan; Khoda, Loni, Muradnagar likely to merge

The Ghaziabad district administration has begun preparing a roadmap for the proposed ‘Greater Ghaziabad’ project, under which local bodies such as Khoda, Loni, and Muradnagar may be merged into the Ghaziabad municipal corporation. The move comes following directions from Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who floated the idea during a visit to the district on Thursday, officials said. According to officials, the Ghaziabad Development Authority has already included Ghaziabad, Loni, Muradnagar, and Modinagar in its integrated draft Master Plan 2031. (HT Archive)

The chief minister was in Ghaziabad to inaugurate a data centre at Central Electronics Limited and to visit Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Indirapuram. Addressing an event, he emphasised integrated development and proposed the formation of a larger municipal entity named Greater Ghaziabad. The proposal will require both legislative approval and a cabinet nod, with the final decision resting with the state government.

“On directions of the chief minister, we have asked the officials of the district administration and the corporation to chalk out a plan, which will then be submitted to the state government,” said Deepak Meena, district magistrate of Ghaziabad. “The final decision will be taken at the state government level and will also involve the state cabinet.”

The Ghaziabad district currently comprises nine local bodies—one municipal corporation, four Nagar Palikas (Khoda, Loni, Modinagar, and Muradnagar), and four Nagar Panchayats (Patla, Dasna, Faridnagar, and Niwari).

In 2023, ahead of the inauguration of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) priority section in Ghaziabad, BJP MLAs Sunil Sharma (Sahibabad) and Nandkishor Gurjar (Loni) had raised concerns about civic issues in Khoda and Loni to the chief minister.

While BJP leaders support the proposed merger, some political opponents have criticised it as a reaction to electoral losses. Former MLA Amarpal Sharma, whose wife Mohini Sharma currently chairs the Khoda Nagar Palika, said, “After the BJP lost the Khoda chairperson seat in 2023, its politicians floated the concept of merger. The corporation itself struggles to manage its jurisdiction areas, and managing Khoda and Loni would be a tough task. People in Khoda are yet to get tapped water supply and face many other civic issues like bad roads, sewerage disposal, proper drainage, etc., after repeated promises for years.”

In the May 2023 civic polls, the BJP won the Ghaziabad mayoral seat but lost the chairperson elections in Loni, Khoda, and Muradnagar Nagar Palikas. The party managed to retain only the Modinagar chairperson seat.

Nandkishor Gurjar, BJP MLA from Loni, dismissed allegations of political motivation. “The local bodies proposed by the CM for merger under the corporation suffer many issues like water-logging, bad roads, drinking water shortages, sewerage problems, among others,” he said. “Since these areas will see massive housing development in the future, it is vital that these areas also get developed like Ghaziabad city. Further, they will also be able to receive big funds for development. So, it is vital that they become part of Greater Ghaziabad.”

Meanwhile, Ranjita Dhama, the chairperson of Loni Nagar Palika, did not respond to requests for comment.

