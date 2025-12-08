NCRTC finalises 15,000 cr DPR for Namo Bharat RRTS linking Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida

Gurugram: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has finalised the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Namo Bharat RRTS project, connecting Gurugram, Faridabad, and Noida at an estimated cost of ₹15, 000 crore. Initially, 10 six-coach trains will operate on this route, with a total carrying capacity of 1,928 passengers per train, including 408 seats. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Work on the 61-km corridor is expected to start in December 2026 and is likely to be completed in 4.5 years. The corridor will have two stations in Gurugram, two in Faridabad, one in Noida and one in Greater Noida, said officials.

As per the DPR, the alignment will originate from the IFFCO Chowk Namo Bharat station in Gurugram --- as planned for Delhi – Bawal Namo Bharat RRTS corridor and will run eastwards across Faridabad (Bata Chowk) and Noida (Sector-142) before merging at Surajpur Namo Bharat RRTS station in Greater Noida. Surajpur will also serve as interchange at the Ghaziabad with Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar.

As per the proposed route, the Namo Bharat train will take off from Iffco Chowk RRTS station, run through Millenium City Centre and then to Brig. Osman Chowk in Gurugram, from where the alignment would turn eastward towards Gwal Pahari and then follow the Faridabad Gurugram Road (MDR-137) to reach Hanuman Mandir/Badkhal Enclave.

From there, it will travel along Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg to Bata Chowk, crossing it to reach BPTP bridge. From here, the train will turn towards Amolik Chowk and move to Amrita Hospital, go east ward along the FNG expressway and enter Noida near sector 168. The train will move eastward and enter Greater Noida, finally terminating at Surajpur junction in Greater Noida.

Initially, 10 six-coach trains will operate on this route, with a total carrying capacity of 1,928 passengers per train, including 408 seats. The DPR estimates that 75 hectares of land will be required for the project.

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar while speaking at the HT Leadership Summit on Sunday said the Centre is prioritising Namo Bharat corridors connecting Delhi to Bawal, Delhi to Karnal and Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida.

“We are working to expedite the mass transport projects connecting Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida as it will reduce congestion and provide good mass transport options in the NCR. It will also reduce pollution. We are also working to connect the metro between Gurugram and Dwarka,” he said.

The estimated number of passengers on this Namo Bharat route will be 3.84 lakh in 2031 after the train starts operating. By 2054, this number will increase to 8.53 lakh.