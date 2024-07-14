 Sixth suspect held for killing man in Greater Noida - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sixth suspect held for killing man in Greater Noida

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 15, 2024 05:56 AM IST

Noida Police arrest sixth suspect in murder of 20-year-old man in Dankaur. Victim killed by family of 15-year-old girl he went to meet. Prime suspect still at large.

The Noida Police on Sunday arrested the sixth suspect in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man in Dankaur locality, in Greater Noida, last week, officers said on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Kamal Bhati, was killed by the family members of a 15-year-old girl, whom he had gone to meet on July 9, the day of the murder. The prime suspect, the girl’s father, is still absconding, they added.

Earlier, three suspects were held on July 9 and the remaining two on Friday. Deceased Bhati and his friend Jitender Gujar, 20, were thrashed in Peepalka on being spotted with the girl by a group of people linked to her family. (HT Photo)
Earlier, three suspects were held on July 9 and the remaining two on Friday. Deceased Bhati and his friend Jitender Gujar, 20, were thrashed in Peepalka on being spotted with the girl by a group of people linked to her family. (HT Photo)

Bhati was an undergraduate student and used to live at Astauli village in Dankaur.

The sixth suspect was identified as Gaurav, aka Bengali (goes by single name) and a resident of Dadupur, Dankaur, said Munendra Singh, station house officer (SHO), Dankaur.

“Investigation revealed that another suspect, Gaurav (goes by single name) was also involved in the killing. He is a friend of the girl’s relative who was involved in the murder,” the SHO said.

Earlier, three suspects were held on July 9 and the remaining two on Friday.

Bhati and his friend Jitender Gujar, 20, were thrashed in Peepalka on being spotted with the girl by a group of people linked to her family, said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

“Bhati died while undergoing treatment on the same evening and the condition of Jitender is now stable,” added Kumar.

After Kamal’s family filed a complaint, an FIR under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita was lodged on Tuesday.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Noida / Sixth suspect held for killing man in Greater Noida
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On