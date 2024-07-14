Sixth suspect held for killing man in Greater Noida

The Noida Police on Sunday arrested the sixth suspect in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old man in Dankaur locality, in Greater Noida, last week, officers said on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Kamal Bhati, was killed by the family members of a 15-year-old girl, whom he had gone to meet on July 9, the day of the murder. The prime suspect, the girl’s father, is still absconding, they added. Earlier, three suspects were held on July 9 and the remaining two on Friday. Deceased Bhati and his friend Jitender Gujar, 20, were thrashed in Peepalka on being spotted with the girl by a group of people linked to her family. (HT Photo)

Bhati was an undergraduate student and used to live at Astauli village in Dankaur.

The sixth suspect was identified as Gaurav, aka Bengali (goes by single name) and a resident of Dadupur, Dankaur, said Munendra Singh, station house officer (SHO), Dankaur.

“Investigation revealed that another suspect, Gaurav (goes by single name) was also involved in the killing. He is a friend of the girl’s relative who was involved in the murder,” the SHO said.

Bhati and his friend Jitender Gujar, 20, were thrashed in Peepalka on being spotted with the girl by a group of people linked to her family, said Ashok Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

“Bhati died while undergoing treatment on the same evening and the condition of Jitender is now stable,” added Kumar.

After Kamal’s family filed a complaint, an FIR under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita was lodged on Tuesday.