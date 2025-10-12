Speeding van kills unidentified woman in Noida, driver absconding

An unidentified woman in her early 20s died in a hit-and-run incident late Friday night after an unidentified vehicle hit her while she was crossing the road on Maharaja Agrasen Marg, under the Noida Elevated Road from Sector 18 to 62, police said on Saturday. Efforts are underway to identify both the woman and the vehicle involved. Police are yet to identify the victim or the vehicle involved. (Getty Images)

“On Friday around 11.15pm, when a woman was crossing a road near NTPC on Maharaja Agrasen Marg, a vehicle heading towards Sector 62 from the Sector 18 side hit her,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity. “Following the accident, an eyewitness called the police helpline number 112, and a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) rushed to the spot. It came to light that the woman was crossing from the central verge to the NTPC side,” the officer added.

The collision was so severe that the woman was flung several metres away. “Eyewitnesses informed us that the vehicle was a van and it was speeding when the accident took place. The vehicle driver did not slow down and left the spot,” the officer said, adding that locals failed to capture the registration number.

Police said the woman sustained multiple injuries, including on her head. She is suspected to have died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. “An ambulance was called, and she was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Her body was sent for an autopsy,” the officer said.

“The deceased is suspected to be in her early 20s, and no documents were found in her possession. Her photographs were circulated in all police stations of the city and nearby districts,” said Sector 24 station house officer SK Tomar, adding that CCTV footage near the spot is being examined. No FIR has been registered yet as the identification process is still underway.

