Sports City: Noida authority did not provide land as directed by court, developer tells HC

Realty firm ATS Home Private Limited has told the Allahabad high court that the Noida authority has not implemented the previous order of the that adequate land be provided for the development of Sports City in Noida’s Sector 152. As per the scheme, a consortium of companies was eligible to make a bid for the plot allotment with an area of 503,000sqm. ATS Homes had submitted its bid on behalf of the consortium of 10 companies and a total of 393,276.75sqm land was allotted to the consortium, while the remaining 109,723.25 sqm land was proposed to be acquired by the Noida authority. (HT Archive)

The developer also told the court that the state government has reiterated the stand of the Noida authority instead of applying their own discretion.

The Noida authority in 2015 floated a scheme for the allotment of a plot for an international cricket stadium and sports city in Sector 152. As per the scheme, a consortium of companies was eligible to make a bid for the plot allotment with an area of 503,000sqm. ATS Homes had submitted its bid on behalf of the consortium of 10 companies and a total of 393,276.75sqm land was allotted to the consortium, while the remaining 109,723.25 sqm land was proposed to be acquired by the Noida authority.

The developer partially built some floors in the residential and commercial buildings of the project without developing any sports facilities. The Noida authority banned the sale and purchase of flats and plots in the project in January 2021, stating that the realty firm should first develop sports facilities for public use before the housing units. However, the developer maintained that they do not have adequate land for the same.

In view of the ATS Group’s submissions, the high court has directed Manish Goel, additional advocate general for the state, to submit the Uttar Pradesh government’s stand on the next date of hearing on April 3, 2024.

The Allahabad high court had in September 2023 directed the Noida authority to file a counter affidavit in response to a writ filed by ATS Homes in September 2022 alleging that it is yet to get 109,723.25 square metres (sqm) of housing land in Noida’s Sector 152.

The petition also questioned the authority’s move to cancel the allotment, besides seeking additional time to develop the housing project, and waivers of payments for the period of delay in allotting the remaining land.

The developer filed the writ petition after the Noida authority started cancelling the allotment on the grounds that the realty firm failed to develop the project within the stipulated time frame.

The ATS said of the 125 acres allotted in 2015 for the project, the authority had failed to hand over possession of about 25 acres till date.

ATS urged the high court to direct the authority to make available the entire allotted land in a timebound manner and free from all encroachments. It also sought that the authority grant it a “zero period” when lease rent and other associated interests are waived until the complete handover of land.

During the hearing on March 11, 2024, the counsel for ATS Homes said there had been no compliance of the high court order on April 2023.

When a response was sought on the matter, Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M said, “We will look into the matter. The developers of several projects, including those of Sports City, were in the authority’s contact and efforts are being made to acquire land from farmers through dialogue.”

ATS Homes promoter Getambar Anand was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.