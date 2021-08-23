Stopped from drinking in car, three thrash traffic constable in Greater Noida

A 33-year-old traffic police constable was allegedly beaten up by three persons when he stopped them from consuming liquor in a car. The incident took place on Saturday evening in Greater Noida West, police said, adding that a case was registered against unknown persons at Bisrakh police station.

The constable, Sushil Kumar, said that he was managing traffic near Chipiyana village when the three men reached there in a Maruti Suzuki Alto. “There was traffic on the road due to the festive season. The suspects stopped the car in the middle of the road, affecting movement of the traffic,” he said.

Kumar said he reached the spot and found one of them talking over phone. “The other two persons were consuming liquor in the car. When I objected, the suspects got down from the car and beat him up,” he said.

The constable said in the melee, his uniform was also damaged. Then he informed police and a team from Bisrakh police station reached the spot. However, the suspects managed to escape.

Police said that the constable was able to capture a photo of the car’s registration number plate.

Anita Chauhan, station house officer of Bisrakh police station, said a case was registered against three unknown persons under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC on Saturday.

“We are trying to trace the vehicle through its registration number. The suspects involved in the assault will be arrested soon,” she said.