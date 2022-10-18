Stray dog mauls child to death in Noida

A seven-month-old child succumbed to his injuries late on Monday hours after a stray dog mauled him at a residential society in Noida’s Sector 100. His father, Rajesh Kumar, a daily-wage worker, was working at the Lotus Boulevard society when the dog attacked the child around 4.30pm. The child died during treatment at a private hospital around 11pm.

Lotus Boulevard Apartment Owners’ Association vice president DV Yadav said Kumar’s wife had brought the child along when she came to give her husband lunch. “...a dog attacked the child ferociously. The parents immediately rescued him and raised an alarm...” Yadav added Kumar was involved in maintenance work at the residential society.

Kumar said the child, the youngest of four siblings, was taken to an operation theatre at 6.30pm hours before he was declared dead.

Assistant police commissioner Rajneesh Verma said that concerned departments have been informed about the incident and that further investigation was underway.

Residents said stray dogs have also earlier attacked the society residents. Noida Federation of Apartment Owners’ Association president Rajiva Singh said the Noida Authority should take responsibility for such incidents. He asked the authority to provide compensation to the child’s family.

“Stray dogs are a threat to humans and should be kept away from human habitations. Dog shelters can be a place for them. Human safety has to be the top priority.”

Noida Authority officer on special duty IP Singh said they will coordinate with the resident associations to take stray dogs to shelters.

Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation last week banned residents from keeping Pitbull, Rottweiler, and Dogo Argentino as pets following dog bite incidents in the city.