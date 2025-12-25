Student found dead in Greater Noida hostel; suicide note hints at academic stress

A 20-year-old BTech student allegedly died by suicide inside his private hostel room in Greater Noida, police said on Wednesday, adding that they have recovered a suicide note from the room. Hostel authorities alerted the police on Tuesday evening after a hostel worker found the student hanging in the room. (HT Archive)

Investigators familiar with the probe said they have identified the victim as a first-year student of BTech (computer science), originally from Bihar’s Gaya district. An investigator, who had seen the suicide note, said that the student alluded to academic stress and said that he did not wish to waste more of his parents’ money on his education.

He was studying at a private university in the Knowledge Park area and resided in a private hostel room shared with another student, the police said.

“He addressed the suicide note to his parents, saying he no longer wanted to be a financial burden on his family and that no one was at fault for his suicide,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Hemant Upadhyay.

Hostel authorities alerted the police on Tuesday evening after a hostel worker found the student hanging in the room. “We received information through a 112 call at around 7.30 PM from the hostel authorities,” the ACP added.

Police said they haven’t lodged any case so far in the matter. But the body has been sent for post-mortem examination as part of the investigation. Further legal steps will be taken after the autopsy report.