Student jumps to death hours after appearing for Class 12 board exam

A 19-year-old Class 12 student allegedly jumped to his death from the 22nd floor of the high-rise society where he lived in Greater Noida West on Thursday afternoon, just hours after appearing for his first board exam paper, police said. HT Image

According to police, the incident was reported around 4.20pm by the security in-charge of the society.

“We received information about a youngster jumped from a tower following which a team rushed to the society located in Sector 16C. During investigation, it was found that he had jumped from the terrace of a 22-storey tower. The deceased’s admit card and school stationery were also found on the roof,” said Arvind Kumar, station house officer of Bisrakh police station.

He added that the boy’s parents were present at the spot. The 19-year-old was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors, after which his body was sent for a post-mortem examination,” said

“This was his second attempt at Class 12 board exams; he had failed the examinations last year. On Thursday morning, he had left home to appear for English Core subject examination,” said the officer.

According to a a neighbour, the student never returned home after his exam and allegedly jumped from the tower which is located opposite his house.

“The exam got over at 1.30pm and he had not returned home till 2.30pm, following which his mother got worried and started calling him on phone but her calls went unanswered. Around 4pm, the staff of the society saw him jump off the tower opposite the tower in which he lived, and fall to his death,” said the neighbour.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290