 Students from top Delhi-NCR colleges attend workshop on space tech at Amity varsity
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
New Delhi
ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Aug 30, 2024 08:12 AM IST

Professor (Dr) Balvinder Shukla, vice-chancellor, Amity University, said the workshop serves as a one-stop solution for participants to explore the entire journey from ideation to commercialisation in starting a start-up or pursuing entrepreneurship

At least a 1,000 students from top colleges in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday took part in a workshop designed to boost next generation space technology startups in India.

The workshop, “Pre-Incubation Entrepreneurship (PIE) Development Programme”, was held in collaboration with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), an autonomous organisation under the department of space, and Amity Foundation for Science Technology & Innovation Alliances on the Amity University campus, Noida. (HT archive)

The workshop, “Pre-Incubation Entrepreneurship (PIE) Development Programme”, was held in collaboration with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), an autonomous organisation under the department of space, and Amity Foundation for Science Technology & Innovation Alliances on the Amity University campus, Noida.

Delivering the keynote address, Dr Vinod Kumar, director, promotion directorate, IN-SPACe , highlighted the historical significance of India’s space achievements and the transformative impact of space sector reforms initiated by the Centre, including the establishment of IN-SPACe.

He also projected a future where humans would live, work, and vacation in space, indicating the vast opportunities in space science and technology.

Professor (Dr) Balvinder Shukla, vice-chancellor, Amity University, underscored the importance of the workshop and said, “The workshop serves as a one-stop solution for participants to explore the entire journey from ideation to commercialisation in starting a start-up or pursuing entrepreneurship.”

According to IN-SPACe’s website, the 21-month long PIE programme was launched in June 2024 to foster interest in space entrepreneurship among young innovators, and provide them a platform for transforming ideas into prototypes, and help develop essential business skills.

