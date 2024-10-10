‘Substandard’ antibiotics dispensed at Noida district hospital

A batch of antibiotics, amoxicillin and potassium clavulanate IP 625 mg, that was distributed to patients at the district hospital in Sector 39, Noida, has failed quality testing, said officials on Wednesday, adding that the antibiotics in question were supplied by an Indore-based pharma company. Notably, approximately 8,000 tablets of the antibiotic were distributed to patients over the past one and a half months. The unused portion of the stock is being returned to the supplier, hospital authorities said. (HT Archive)

Officials at food safety and drug administration (FSDA), Gautam Budh Nagar, said though the drug posed no harm, its reduced potency made them less effective. Officials said they have seized the remaining stock and also halted further distribution.

According to FSDA, a routine investigation by the central lab in Lucknow revealed that the drug was substandard. While the amoxicillin content was found to meet the required 90% standard, the amount of potassium clavulanate, which enhances the drug’s effectiveness, was measured at 81% instead of the required 90%. This, officials said, would not harm patients but could result in reduced effectiveness of the drug, that is mainly used to treat infections.

Drug inspector, FSDA, Gautam Budh Nagar, Jai Singh said samples of three different medicines were taken from the hospital for routine testing last week, as is standard procedure.

He noted that there is no requirement to immediately seize medicines at the time of sampling, which allows hospitals to continue distribution until test results are received. However, once the results indicate a problem, further distribution is topped immediately. The FSDA has also issued a notice to the hospital’s store in-charge, and action is being initiated against the supplier.

“The hospital has been formally notified, and an investigation is currently underway. The issue was identified in the sample I examined, and we will be taking further legal action in the case,” said Singh.

Officials at district hospital said they have ceased the distribution of the remaining stock and sealed it. Notably, approximately 8,000 tablets of the antibiotic were distributed to patients over the past one and a half months. The unused portion of the stock is being returned to the supplier, they said.

“We have ceased the distribution of the drug and returned the remaining stock to the supplier. While the medicine posed no harm to patients, its reduced effectiveness is unacceptable. The hospital is committed to ensuring that only high-quality, effective medications are provided to those in our care,” said Dr Renu Agarwal, chief medical superintendent (CMS), Gautam Budh Nagar, .