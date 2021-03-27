Surge in Covid cases forces GB Nagar admin to increase daily testing to 7,000

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration called upon an urgent meeting on Saturday evening amid reports of 182 coronavirus (Covid-19) cases emerging in the district between March 20 and 26 to decide measures to be taken to curb the spread of the disease. One of the many measures to be implemented is increasing the number of Covid-19 tests to 7,000 per day, said officials.

Suhas L Y, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, said that health officials have been asked to increase surveillance activities at public places and contact tracing. “We are aware that the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has had a direct impact on its neighbouring districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Of the 182 cases detected in the district between March 20 and 26, over 40% of the cases had contacts in Delhi. When almost all restrictions have been eased and commercial activities started, we have no option other than proper surveillance and observing all precautionary measures,” he said.

Attributing the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases to the district’s floating population and movement, with over one lakh vehicles crossing the Delhi-Noida border daily, the district magistrate said that only mass awareness about social distancing and sanitisation can check the spread of the virus.

“In the meeting with officials of different departments, I have asked them to make arrangements for Covid-19 helpdesks at their establishments and not to allow entry to any employee having influenza-like symptoms (high fever or cough). Health officials have been asked to conduct up to 7,000 tests per day and enhance contact tracing in the district. They have also been asked to keep strict surveillance in crowded areas. I myself will keep a tab on daily testing and contact tracing,” said Suhas.

He further said that in the current situation, early and timely tracking of new cases is the main focus of the administration. “We cannot rule out further spread of Covid-19 given that festivals like Holi and Shab-e-Baraat are round the corner. Our focus is on reducing the number of fatalities and curing maximum infected patients on time. For that, we have adopted the ‘tracking, testing and treating’ methodology, in which we are ensuring maximum contact tracing, testing nearly 4,000 people every day and treating infected patients as per symptoms. While the recovery rate in Gautam Bugh Nagar is still nearly 99%, the case fatality rate (CFR) is 0.35% compared to the state ‘s CFR of 1.43% (as on March 26),” said Suhas.

The district magistrate further said that after achieving the target of inoculating 65,048 persons above 60 years and those between 45 and 60 years with comorbidities in the third phase of the vaccination this month, the district health department has been assigned to inoculate at least 1.35 lakh people in April. “Since everyone over 45 years will be covered under the vaccination drive from April 1, we have decided to double the vaccination booths at all private and government hospitals,” he said.