Gautam Budh Nagar reports 4 new dengue cases, taking tally to 258

The Gautam Budh Nagar district on Saturday witnessed four new cases of dengue, bringing the 2023 total to 258 cases, with 50 of them surfacing just within the past week, officials said. According to officials, out of four new dengue patients in Gautam Budh Nagar, one is admitted at the District Hospital in Sector 30 while three others are being treated at home. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to officials, out of four new dengue patients in Gautam Budh Nagar, one is admitted at the District Hospital in Sector 30 while three others are being treated at home.

District malaria officer, Shruti Verma, said, “Since January this year, Gautam Budh Nagar has recorded 258 dengue cases, with an additional 50 cases reported since last Sunday. Currently, the district has 10 active dengue cases undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Dengue testing is presently conducted at District Hospital, Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, and Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida.”

However, officials also said that so far, there have been no fatalities due to dengue in Gautam Budh Nagar this year.

Although, officials have noted that the transmission period for vector-borne diseases caused by mosquitoes, such as dengue and malaria, typically occurs between July and November.

Official data shows that in 2022, the district had 467 reported dengue cases, and in 2021, there were 637 cases.

Furthermore, the DMO said that a high-rise society in Greater Noida West was fined ₹10,000 on Friday for harbouring mosquito-breeding spots.

“The health department levied a ₹10,000 fine on Mahagun Mywoods high-rise society in Sector 16C, Greater Noida West, due to larvae being found in the society’s basement and fountain duct. Despite receiving a notice in August regarding the presence of larvae, the issue remained unaddressed, leading to this fine imposed on the society management,” Verma said.

The officer noted that while Greater Noida West experienced a surge in dengue cases in the first three weeks of August, cases have since declined, and new infections are now being reported across the district.

The DMO also said that 46 samples from the district were sent to King George Medical University in Lucknow last week for a serological survey to determine the dengue virus strain.

“So far, there have been no fatalities due to dengue in Gautam Budh Nagar this year, and dengue fever patients are recovering swiftly. We are awaiting the results of the serological survey,” Verma added.

Meanwhile, intensive fogging operations and awareness campaigns are being conducted district-wide, with a particular emphasis on identified clusters.

“A total of 365 teams comprising officials from various authorities have been formed to carry out preventive measures against dengue spread in the district. Regular fogging is being conducted in coordination with the authorities, Nagar panchayats, and the district health department. Additionally, awareness campaigns are being conducted to educate the public about dengue prevention,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON