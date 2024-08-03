Surprise checks in Noida eateries to curb adulteration

Inspections were conducted by the food safety and drug administration (FSDA) department of Gautam Budh Nagar at various food joints and restaurants in Noida and Greater Noida over the past three days to crack down on substandard food products and ensure compliance with safety regulations. On Thursday, the department also conducted inspections at a medical facility on Tappal road in Jewar, Greater Noida. and samples of SR capsules (enteric coated rabeprazole sodium and domperidone) were collected. (HT Photo)

Officials said till Friday, various establishments were inspected and five samples were collected for laboratory testing.

Officials said food samples were collected from DLF mall in Sector 18 and Sector 4 Gaur City restaurants, among others. Inspections were carried out at the identified places based on complaints received about poor or substandard food being served, they said.

“Surprise inspections of restaurants, eateries, and street food vendors are being conducted to check for adulteration as well as proper labelling, packaging, and storage. The drive is aimed at verifying the use of authentic ingredients and adherence to hygiene standards,” said Sarvesh Mishra, food safety officer.

During the inspections, a vehicle carrying around 600 kilos of paneer (cottage cheese) from Aligarh to Greater Noida was also intercepted on Bisrakh road and samples were collected from the consignment.

These have been sent for laboratory testing and a report is awaited, said officials.

The FSDA has also been keeping a close check on the quality of food being served to Kanwariyas at various camps set up on the Kanwar Yatra routes under the jurisdiction of Gautam Budh Nagar administration.