IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Suspect in child's murder held after encounter with police escapes from hospital
The boy's body was found last week from Greater Noida, according to the police.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The boy's body was found last week from Greater Noida, according to the police.(HT Archives. Representative image)
noida news

Suspect in child's murder held after encounter with police escapes from hospital

Accused Vijay, in his early 20s, was held late Monday night in Surajpur area of Greater Noida and brought to the district hospital in Noida for treatment of the gunshot injury on his foot, the officials said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:13 PM IST

A suspect in the kidnapping and murder of a four-year-old boy on Tuesday escaped from a hospital in Noida where he was taken for treatment after suffering injuries in a gunfight with police, officials said.

Accused Vijay, in his early 20s, was held late Monday night in Surajpur area of Greater Noida and brought to the district hospital in Noida for treatment of the gunshot injury on his foot, the officials said.

“Vijay went to the toilet of the hospital and was escorted by a policeman who stood outside. Once inside, the accused broke open the window and escaped,” Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said. 

“However, an eye-witness told the police that he saw Vijay entering into a space inside the hospital building through a false ceiling and he is suspected to be still within the building. A search is on to track him,” Chander said. 

Vijay along with his partner Anil had allegedly kidnapped the boy from outside his home in Surajpur area on January 21.

The boy's body was found last week from Greater Noida, according to the police. 

An FIR was lodged in the case and Anil was held after a gunfight with the police on February 13, while Vijay is absconding, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Elamaran G said. 

“After the arrest of Anil, a 25,000 reward was announced on Vijay. He was held on Monday night after the encounter with the police and was taken to hospital for treatment,” Elamaran said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The boy's body was found last week from Greater Noida, according to the police.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The boy's body was found last week from Greater Noida, according to the police.(HT Archives. Representative image)
noida news

Suspect in child's murder held after encounter with police escapes from hospital

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Accused Vijay, in his early 20s, was held late Monday night in Surajpur area of Greater Noida and brought to the district hospital in Noida for treatment of the gunshot injury on his foot, the officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
noida news

SKM seeks ‘unconditional’ release of activist Disha Ravi, Tikait shies away

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:31 AM IST
The SKM in a statement on Sunday had “condemned” Ravi’s arrest and said that “she stood in support of the farmers”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addresses farmers during the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three farm laws at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi.(PTI)
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addresses farmers during the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three farm laws at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi.(PTI)
noida news

Government wants to prolong agitation, says Rakesh Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:33 AM IST
Tikait, who was at Uttar Pradesh Gate on Monday, asked the members of the farmers’ committee to make arrangements for summer as small gatherings near the dais would otherwise send wrong signals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

GB Nagar records 76% turn out for second dose; few takers for mop-up round

By Sanjeev K Jha, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:50 PM IST
At least 76% of 393 health workers, who got inoculated on January 16, turned up on Monday for their second Covid-19 vaccine dose, said health officials, adding that a total of 8,183 health workers out of a total of 24,453 beneficiaries have refrained from getting the Covid-19 jab in the mop-up round of the first phase of inoculation in Gautam Budh Nagar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Noida needs around 330-million-litre water supply — 240-million-litre from the Ganga, and the remaining is groundwater.(Representative photo)
Noida needs around 330-million-litre water supply — 240-million-litre from the Ganga, and the remaining is groundwater.(Representative photo)
noida news

Ganga water supply to Noida to be disrupted for 15 days

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:40 AM IST
Noida, which receives around 240-million-litre Ganga water per day, will now have to depend on groundwater. The residents won’t face any problem as they will get adequate drinking water from the groundwater reservoirs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man kills wife, injures self in Vaishali flat; probe on

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his wife at their house in Vaishali Sector 5 late Sunday night, and later hurt himself
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

12 days after man’s death over parking spot, family ‘awaits’ police action

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Twelve days after a 55-year-old businessman died following an altercation with his neighbour over a parking spot, the family has alleged that Noida Police is yet to take due action in the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida: Man kills minor girl for rejecting his proposal; held

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling a 15-year-old girl to death in Surajpur after she rejected his marriage proposal
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida: Kidnapped boy recovered from Dankaur

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 13-year-old boy, who was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday morning from outside his house, was recovered in Dankaur by police on Sunday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Cop among two held for bribery

By Tanmayee Tyagi, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:43 PM IST
A constable working with the cyber police station was among two people arrested by Noida Police on Sunday for allegedly taking bribes in exchange for dismissal of fraud charges against a finance company
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foggy mornings will give way to warmer days along with rising wind speeds.(PTI)
Foggy mornings will give way to warmer days along with rising wind speeds.(PTI)
noida news

Noida: Dense fog in morning gives way to warmer day; air quality improves

By HT Correspondent, Noida
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:43 AM IST
According to the weather experts, while parts of Noida, especially Sector 114, was still suffering from a severe level of pollution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida begins developing park on landfill site

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:43 PM IST
NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday planted hundreds of saplings to develop part of a landfill site in Sector 145 as a park after remediation of about 200,000 tonnes of waste
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Fog effect: Six injured as heavy vehicles collide on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dankaur

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Noida: As many as six persons were injured after five to six heavy vehicles collided on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dankaur on Sunday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greater Noida, which was also among the three top polluted cities, registered an AQI of 402 (‘severe’). The three cities on Sunday were the only ones among the 126 cities on the CPCB bulletin to record AQI under ‘severe’ category, CPCB said.(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Greater Noida, which was also among the three top polluted cities, registered an AQI of 402 (‘severe’). The three cities on Sunday were the only ones among the 126 cities on the CPCB bulletin to record AQI under ‘severe’ category, CPCB said.(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
noida news

Noida, Ghaziabad most polluted cities

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:28 AM IST
IMD officials said that the foggy conditions, which are also leading to smog as a result of slow wind speed, will continue to prevail during the morning hours in the three cities for the next two days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Protesting farmers light candles on second anniversary of Pulwama terror attack

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The protesting farmers at the UP Gate on Sunday evening carried out a candlelight march in memory of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 in 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP