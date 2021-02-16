Suspect in child's murder held after encounter with police escapes from hospital
A suspect in the kidnapping and murder of a four-year-old boy on Tuesday escaped from a hospital in Noida where he was taken for treatment after suffering injuries in a gunfight with police, officials said.
Accused Vijay, in his early 20s, was held late Monday night in Surajpur area of Greater Noida and brought to the district hospital in Noida for treatment of the gunshot injury on his foot, the officials said.
“Vijay went to the toilet of the hospital and was escorted by a policeman who stood outside. Once inside, the accused broke open the window and escaped,” Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.
“However, an eye-witness told the police that he saw Vijay entering into a space inside the hospital building through a false ceiling and he is suspected to be still within the building. A search is on to track him,” Chander said.
Vijay along with his partner Anil had allegedly kidnapped the boy from outside his home in Surajpur area on January 21.
The boy's body was found last week from Greater Noida, according to the police.
An FIR was lodged in the case and Anil was held after a gunfight with the police on February 13, while Vijay is absconding, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Elamaran G said.
“After the arrest of Anil, a ₹25,000 reward was announced on Vijay. He was held on Monday night after the encounter with the police and was taken to hospital for treatment,” Elamaran said.
